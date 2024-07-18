The impact of climate change on girls

Climate change has many effects upon the world, but a little-known one is the impact it has upon gender disparities, exacerbating inequalities and disproportionately affecting women and girls globally. As temperatures rise and weather patterns become more erratic, women, particularly those in developing countries, often bear the brunt of these changes:



Women, especially in developing countries, often have roles that make them more vulnerable to climate change impacts. They are typically responsible for securing food, water, and fuel for cooking and heating, tasks that become more challenging as climate change intensifies. For instance, droughts can force women to travel longer distances to fetch water, exposing them to safety risks. Furthermore, they are disproportionately affected by displacement and often face increased risks of gender-based violence in refugee or displaced situations.

Climate change contributes to the spread of diseases and exacerbates existing health problems. Women (particularly pregnant women and those caring for children and the elderly) face increased health risks during extreme weather events like heatwaves or floods, ranging from preterm birth to abnormal immune function in newborns.

Economically, women can be further marginalized by climate-related disasters, which often result in the loss of livelihoods. Moreover, such disasters can disrupt girls’ education as they may be required to assume caregiving or income-generating roles, leading to higher dropout rates and reduced prospects for economic independence in the future.

Despite being disproportionately affected, women are often underrepresented in decision-making processes related to climate change adaptation and mitigation. This lack of representation can result in policies that do not adequately address women’s needs and vulnerabilities. UN Environment states that women and girls make up 80% of the people displaced by the climate crisis, each one facing increased risks of poverty and violence as they attempt to migrate to safety. Addressing gender inequality in the context of climate change requires integrating gender perspectives into policies and programs. Empowering women economically and socially, ensuring their participation in decision-making, and providing access to education and healthcare are crucial steps towards building resilience and fostering sustainable development in the face of climate change.