The need for active teaching of green issues in universities

As the world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, universities have a crucial role to play in shaping the next generation of environmentally conscious leaders. The urgency to address climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and resource depletion has never been greater.

Universities must take a proactive stance, not only in conducting research but also in educating students about these pressing issues.

Integrating environmental and green topics into the curriculum across all disciplines has become an imperative for higher education.

The Global Environmental Crisis: Why We Need More Awareness

The planet is experiencing rapid environmental degradation. The World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) 2022 Living Planet Report highlighted a staggering 69% average decline in global wildlife populations since 1970. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports that to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030. Despite widespread awareness, policy and behavioural changes are insufficient, partly due to a lack of deep, interdisciplinary understanding of environmental issues.Universities have traditionally been centers for knowledge creation and societal change. Given the scale of the environmental crisis, it is crucial that they foster not only specialized scientific knowledge but also broad-based environmental literacy. The need to educate students—regardless of their field of study—on the importance of sustainable practices cannot be overstated.

Current Gaps in University Curricula

Although some universities offer specialized degrees in environmental science, climate studies, or sustainability, these programs attract students who are already inclined toward these fields. However, most graduates enter industries, governments, or organizations where they make critical decisions with environmental impacts—often without the necessary understanding of these issues. A study published by the Journal of Cleaner Production found that fewer than 30% of university students, outside of environmental disciplines, had received formal education on climate change or sustainability.

Moreover, only about 7% of universities worldwide have integrated sustainability across their curricula, according to the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). This indicates a significant gap in mainstreaming environmental education. Graduates from fields such as business, law, engineering, and social sciences may end up perpetuating unsustainable practices unless they are equipped with the necessary knowledge to prioritize environmental and social responsibility.

The Role of Universities in Driving Environmental Change

Universities are uniquely positioned to drive change by embedding green issues into the core of their educational strategies. This can be achieved through the following approaches:

Interdisciplinary Learning

Environmental issues are complex and multifaceted, requiring collaboration across disciplines. For instance, the study of climate change involves not only environmental science but also economics, politics, sociology, and even psychology. Interdisciplinary courses that integrate green issues into subjects like business ethics, urban planning, and public policy can help future professionals understand how sustainability fits into their respective careers.

Mandatory Environmental Education

Just as basic mathematics and critical thinking are compulsory across most fields, environmental literacy should be an essential part of every university curriculum. A report from UNESCO emphasized that education for sustainable development is key to meeting global sustainability goals, especially SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land). Universities should, therefore, mandate courses on sustainability and environmental issues for all students, irrespective of their majors.

Research-Driven Teaching

Universities are key players in cutting-edge research. Integrating real-time research on green issues into teaching can provide students with the latest knowledge and tools to address these challenges. For example, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University both integrate ongoing research on clean energy, climate mitigation, and circular economies into their curriculum, engaging students in research-driven projects that directly address pressing environmental issues.

Campus as a Living Lab

Universities have significant environmental footprints themselves, and these can serve as living laboratories where students learn firsthand about sustainability in action. The University of British Columbia (UBC) has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 33% since 2007 and has integrated sustainability into its infrastructure, energy use, and waste management, making the campus a model for green innovation. By involving students in the management of these initiatives, universities can offer practical lessons on sustainability, while also driving real-world change.

Universities can drive this change - A 2019 Gallup poll revealed that 70% of young people (aged 18-34) are concerned about climate change. This concern must be transformed into actionable knowledge and skills. Universities should cater to this demand by fostering a learning environment that equips students with the tools to address environmental challenges, regardless of their chosen field of study.

Conclusion

The environmental crisis is a global issue, and the responsibility to address it lies with every sector of society. Universities, as centres of learning and innovation, must take the lead in teaching green issues across all disciplines. The numbers are clear—without urgent action, the environmental, economic, and social costs will be catastrophic. By integrating environmental education into their curricula, universities can shape a generation that not only understands the importance of sustainability but is also equipped to drive meaningful change.

(The author is Head, Department of Environmental Studies, MIT World Peace