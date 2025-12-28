Min Tummala unveils devpt initiatives for tribal villages

Kothagudem: Telangana Minister for Agriculture Marketing, Handlooms and Textiles Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday said that the State government is committed to bringing comprehensive development to remote Konda Reddi tribal villages by improving livelihoods, infrastructure, education and healthcare through well-planned ITDA initiatives.

The Minister inaugurated several development programmes at Poosukunta village in Dummapeta mandal and addressed a public meeting. He said the District Collector and the ITDA Project Officer have been directed to prepare a monthly master plan involving all departments to ensure permanent infrastructure and sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal families.

He proposed to develop Poosukunta village into a tourism destination by leveraging its natural surroundings. Stating that welfare measures should reach both Konda Reddi and Guthi Koya families living in the area for decades, the Minister stressed the need for focused planning in education, healthcare and agriculture.

He assured that special funds would be sanctioned through the Chief Minister for the holistic development of Konda Reddi tribal families, irrespective of the expenditure involved.

The Minister instructed officials to prepare proposals for the construction of a sub-health centre, Anganwadi building and a compound wall for the school. Teachers were asked to ensure regular school attendance, while students studying beyond Class V were to be enrolled in nearby Gurukul residential schools.

He also directed officials to issue health cards for children, provide life insurance coverage and conduct mandatory health camps once every three months.

To enhance agricultural income, the Minister advised farmers to replace existing jatropha plantations with oil palm, along with intercropping vegetables and other crops.

He assured that road connectivity would be provided to the village by April and announced the construction of a sub-centre, Gram Panchayat building and provision of borewells with solar-powered electricity for oil palm growers.

He also promised to ensure housing for all eligible families under the Indiramma housing scheme.

The Minister said nearly ₹30 crore has been allocated for the construction of roads, causeways and culverts in Konda Reddi villages, with works scheduled to commence by April. He also asked officials to create awareness about an accident insurance scheme under which tribal members can avail coverage of up to ₹15 lakh by paying an annual premium of ₹1,000.

Ashwaraopeta MLA Jare Adinarayana said that within two years of the Congress government coming to power, basic facilities such as roads, electricity, drinking water and agricultural resources have been provided in all Konda Reddi villages.

He said 237 tribal families have been given houses, and development works worth ₹11 crore have been taken up in the constituency. In Poosukunta village alone, 21 families have been sanctioned Indiramma houses, with the remaining families in nearby villages to receive houses by April.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil urged tribal families to bring any issues directly to the attention of the administration.

He instructed officials to conduct door-to-door surveys to assess basic needs, upload land records online and promote diversification into horticulture, sericulture and allied activities. He said farmers’ societies could avail up to 90 per cent subsidy for small-scale enterprises such as silkworm rearing, poultry and goat farming.

ITDA Project Officer B Rahul said comprehensive facilities are being provided to tribal families living in forest areas, with Poosukunta being developed as a model village.

He said power tillers, solar lights, drip irrigation systems and electric motors have already been distributed, and skill development training is being provided to youth to improve employability.

During the programme, oil palm saplings were planted across 75 acres for 18 tribal farmers, and a drip irrigation motor was inaugurated. Eligibility certificates were distributed to 18 beneficiaries for houses sanctioned under the Janman scheme at a cost of ₹1.05 crore, and foundation stones were laid for double-bedroom houses.

Agricultural equipment, electric motors, spray machines, flour mills and Indiramma sarees were also distributed to beneficiaries.

Several officials, public representatives and tribal leaders attended the programme.



