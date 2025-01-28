The rise of online DBA programmes: Career growth

College Vidya has unveiled the findings of its latest study on the rising trends in Online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programs in India. Conducted with a sample of 90,000 learners, the study reveals a 30 per cent increase in online DBA enrollments in 2024, marking a sharp rise from the 15 per cent growth recorded in 2023.

Key insights from the study

• 100% of Online DBA enrollments comprise working professionals, with most possessing over five years of industry experience.

• 20% of graduates have progressed to senior leadership roles, gaining enhanced earning potential and additional career benefits.

• The programme has seen significant interest from professionals in Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources, Healthcare Management, Cybersecurity, and Marketing.

• Geographic distribution shows the highest participation from South India (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana), followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, and West Bengal.

Rohit Gupta, COO, College Vidya, commented on the findings, stating:”The growing demand for Online DBA programs reflects the need for flexible, career-driven education tailored for working professionals. With its applied research focus and shorter duration, the program effectively supports ambitious professionals in achieving rapid career growth.”

The study highlights a shift in how professionals perceive Online DBA programs: 25% of respondents view it as a strategic career development pathway, emphasising its blend of research and professional growth. 15% appreciate its business-oriented research methodology, which differentiates it from traditional doctoral programs. 10% value its applied research approach, which enables professionals to tackle real-world business challenges effectively. The compact 36-month duration is a major attraction, allowing learners to earn a doctoral qualification without disrupting their careers.