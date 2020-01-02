Three steps to achieve success in the new decade

New Delhi: Success is an often mistaken benchmark to validate one's actions and efforts; or to mark one's worth in life. It is common to use it as a measure to make sense of the efforts and the struggles that one has carried out in life in order to ascertain whether life is good by saying that "I have been successful".



But the truth is that success can never be commonly defined because success is personal and individualistic. It does not mark your worth as a whole because it is only a small part of your journey.

Your journey can continue to evolve. It is not necessary that success is the indication of a good life, at least not always. Being successful is an emotion that you develop for yourself; success is how something you define personally, what success means to you may have many different parameters.

Having said this, your picture of success can never be actualised unless you take it extremely seriously. Renowned Life and Business Coach, Sanjeet Ray, gives you a simple three-step plan to realise your goals:

Step one: Identifying goals

Start by making a list of all those things that you want to achieve in life. Don't hold yourself back, don't let the opinions of others come into play. Listen to your own voice and identify the goals that you truly want for yourself.

Once you've listed them down, mark them on a scale of 1-10 basis their priority in your life at the current moment and then segregate them into boxes based on your prioritisation.

This will help you ascertain the importance of each goal and figure how much of your time, energy and resources you need to cut out for each individual goal.

Step two: Shifting mindset

Between your final destination and your starting point, lies a vast obstacle course. Each hurdle is designed in a way to make you believe that there is no way on earth that you can cross it. Most often you will accept defeat, telling yourself that you are not capable of it or that no one is. These are mindset blocks that have been created by you for yourself based on the past experiences you have had.

The opinions of people that matter to you, what you have observed in the world so far all come into play. Before dealing with any such obstacle in life, remember to shatter your built up conscientiousness and look at the problem with an open, accepting mind.

Be ready to dive into multiple perceptions of the same situation to understand why this stands as a blockage in your mind. These blocks are backed up by nothing but your own beliefs. Be prepared to question these beliefs and overthrow them in order to establish new ones.

New beliefs and a renewed mindset twill then facilitate your process towards its third and final step.

Step three: Execution

You can plan and plot your entire life but it will all go in vain if you don't take that leap of faith to execute. It is easy to fool yourself by saying things like, "I'm not ready yet" or "I don't know enough yet"; but you will never know anything at all unless you dive in and explore it for yourself.

Include short term goals and experiments in your plan. Get yourself accustomed to the art of "doing". The more you involve yourself in action, the more you learn. This makes you better equipped for damage control since you know the flaws in the arrangement, once you've actually started to execute.

Don't be afraid of failure, fail more, fail fast. If you look at it this way, there's nothing bad that failure brings. It only bestows you with more experience, making you more capable and smarter.

Sanjeet Ray is an entrepreneur and Founder of Beyond Ordinary. The Life and Business Coach's journey consists of some of the biggest names in the country such as The Times Group, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mercedes-Benz, Uber, Deloitte, Netflix, Standard Chartered, Godrej

and more.