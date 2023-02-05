Tips to improve your job search

The current employment climate calls for a fresh approach to the traditional route of job hunting. While there are still plenty of jobs in the market, taking care of basic hygiene such as updating your resume makes the difference between getting a call-back and having your application passed over. Amidst rising competition, it is imperative to get personal and creative while hunting for your dream job.



Make an influential resume



Market your skills well to stand out among other applicants. To get through the automated tracking system, you must tailor your resume as per the job description. Also, optimise your resume with the proper keywords. Adding relevant numbers or achievement metrics to your job role grabs attention.

Frequent profile update

The updated profile increases the probability of getting noticed and hired. Often, recruiters limit their search to the recently updated profile only.

Create job alert

Creating a customised alert helps you get relevant jobs posted on the platform directly to your mailbox. A seeker can create multiple profiles to get matching alerts. When applying to various positions in the same company, make sure you use different resumes and a cover letter to portray why you're the perfect fit for the job.

Devote time to search



Job search is a constant engagement activity that requires dedicated time. One must set a specific time or a goal to apply for a certain number of jobs. Also, quality matters more than quantity. One must do a bit of research before applying for a particular company.

Networking with professionals

Connect with people on social media, develop connections and ask for guidance. Creating a network allows you to connect with professionals in the same realm. This increases your chances of landing the right job. Making acquaintances at professional events helps too.

Prepare & polish yourself



Be prepared for the interviews.

Prepare to communicate your previous roles, ability to perform and your value addition to the company in a precise and effective manner.

Be a storyteller



Prove your worth through effective storytelling. It matters how you communicate your achievements and articulate the potential to drive the business and value addition for the same.

Video interviews



Nowadays, video interviews are a common way to assess candidates. In in-person interviews, it is easier to build a connection but connecting virtually can be a bit tricky and must be well taken care of. One should be confident and active throughout the process with proper eye contact and without any background distractions.

Virtual career fairs



Be a part of virtual career fairs (VCF) as they give a seeker an opportunity to connect with several employers at once with a fast-track hiring process.