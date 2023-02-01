Union Budget 2023 reactions : Govt's big push to raise standards of education

In the Union Budget 2023-24, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Wednesday, has made various announcements for the education sector and increasing jobs, including re-envisioning of teachers' training, and opening of 157 new nursing schools and 100 labs and establishment of National Digital Library etc.

The Union Budget 2023 has focused on the importance of digital education which is the need of the hour. The emphasis on a national digital library for children will go a long way in developing digital skills among students. The focus on smart classrooms with the establishment of labs for development of apps is also a welcome step as it will re-energise technology development, which is the mainstay of industry and government policy now.

However, there could have been more attention to the expansion of scholarship and other financial aid programs for students from economically weaker sections of society and strengthening of vocational training programmes to equip students with industry-relevant skills. Overall, the budget has managed some progressive measures for education and has kept the interest of the under-privileged students in mind.

- Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore

It is highly encouraging to see the budget's focus on educational skills & digital development which makes the students compatible with the development of modern talent. The impetus on recruiting large number of teachers and creating a sustainable teachers' training programme equipping them with multilateral skills will go a long way in improving the quality of education in Indian schools.

The establishment of District Training Centres for educators will also revolutionise both public and private school education across the country. Setting up National Digital Library and Physical Libraries at ward levels is a great boost for the marginalized communities. The emphasis on regional learning has received a boost with National Book Trust being entrusted with developing a reading culture by publishing content in several regional languages.

- Niru Agarwal, Trustee,Greenwood High International School

As expected, the government has given a boost to skill development among youths by opening an integrated online platform for upskilling, this will be the game changer and will have a significant impact on the economy. Apart from skill development, the government has focused a lot on training and research by opening a centre for excellence of AI and labs for 5G. I am certain this will help a lot with entrepreneurship and many youngsters will come with their startups.

- Dr Hari Shankar Shyam, Professor, Management, Sharda University

It is a good step by the FM to increase allocation for school education by 8% i.e. from Rs 63,449 crore (Budget Estimate) in 2022-23 to Rs 68,804 crore in 2023-24. The emphasis on establishing CoEs for artificial intelligence and also teachers' training being revisited for better pedagogy and raising quality education, is a welcome step. The establishment of District Training Centres for educators along with the National Digital Library is yet another initiative that will be a boost for both public and private school education. The Skill India International Centres that are going to be set up across states will provide the right digital ecosystem for skilling and help foster national apprenticeship.

- Gusti Noria, President, The Hyderabad Public School Society

With a focus on digitalization and formalization, the budget is investing in digital public infrastructure that will position India for continued growth and competitiveness. The education sector is a key area of investment, with the launch of PM Schools for Rising India, the recruitment of 38,800 teachers, and the establishment of a National Digital Library for children. These initiatives will help equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in the future, and the emphasis on teacher training and innovative pedagogy will ensure that the quality of education in India continues to improve. This forward-thinking budget sets India on a path towards self-reliance and global competitiveness.

- Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, BYJU'S

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recommendations that can set new benchmarks in the field of education. The proposal to set up Centres of Excellence in AI in educational institutions is a case in point. Recognising AI as a tool to elevate our educational standards can be seen as an example that could be emulated by other emerging markets. The plan to establish Skill India international centres across states for our youth to tap international opportunities is another novel move. Continued spend on skills through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 is also a welcome move.

Overall, I believe India can become a torch bearer of new standards in global education and if we can provide innovative ways that can enable better access for educational funds, that would give added impetus to our growing reputation as a highly skilled workforce."

- Raj Mruthyunjayappa, Chief Digital Officer and President-India, Anthology Inc.

By placing a central focus on green growth while keeping the budget youth-centric, I am very happy to see an increased investment in efforts to make India's sustainability and climate action agenda go mainstream. This will mobilize businesses on India's green economy agenda and create more green jobs. I believe that this will ready India to power the global job economy, leverage our upcoming demographic dividend and shift the focus to developing clean technology and greener solutions. Most importantly, it will transform India from being a skill hub of the world to the green skill hub of the future. In my opinion, the fundamental need of the hour is green skills and creating a sustainability mindset at the core - and I'm glad that this budget seems to agree.

- Manav Subodh- Founder of 1M1B (One Million for One Billion)- India's largest organization developing and mobilizing the Future Workforce through technology



The two new schemes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India, would undoubtedly benefit students interested in the subject of AI, since the new laboratories will allow them to explore their skills and become industry ready.

FM Shrimati Nirmala Sitharaman also discussed establishing a National Digital Library for children, particularly those in rural regions, scheduled tribes, and other vulnerable groups, who have lost two years of education as a result of the pandemic. With efforts aimed at digitalizing Indian education, this is a promising step forward for the country's future, as it will assist pupils in developing their talents, upskilling, and reskilling.

- Harsh Bharwani, CEO & MD at Jetking Infortrain



For the youth in providing a strong impetus to growth and job creation is a welcome step and is likely to accelerate the revival of the economy in a sustainable fashion.

Furthermore, the initiative of establishing 30 Skill India International Centres across different states and the digital ecosystem for skilling will be great tools for empowering well-deserving aspirants from every corner of the country. Launch of a unified Skill India Digital platform to enable demand-based formal skilling, linking employers including MSMEs with skilled professionals, and providing stipend support to 47 lakh youths are added benefits and great motivation factor for a dedicated workforce in India.

Looking at the current job market landscape courses the scheme will also cover new age courses for industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics IoT, 3D printing drones, and other soft skills to skill the youth for international opportunities. In conclusion, Budget 2023 presents a well-rounded approach toward economic growth, emphasisng the importance of inclusive development, youth empowerment, and sustainability. The budget sets the stage for a brighter future and serves as a testament to the government's commitment to the well-being of the nation and its citizens.

- Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Internshala



As an AI-enabled firm, we call it a blockbuster budget with an enhanced focus on Artificial Intelligence to create a successful AI ecosystem and nurture high-quality human resources. The 360-degree perspective of the 2023-24 budget is definitely going to yield big, especially with its focus on unleashing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence.

The proposal to set up a national digital library for children and adolescents to compensate for the learning loss during the pandemic and re-envisioning teachers training through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development dipstick survey, and iCT implementation is all going to enhance the outcomes.

- Ashish Fernando, Founder and CEO, iSchoolConnect



The budget announcement on education by Finance Minister is a great initiative for the improvement in the sector. She has mentioned various new initiatives, especially setting up the artificial intelligence labs in the institution and opening of 100 labs on the 5G services across the country which is a primary necessity. When India intends to be the superpower of the world, it is required to invest in new technologies.

5G services and AI are the new technologies that the world is talking about and the government putting money into training the youth would give out a positive outcome.

- Aman Mittal, Vice- President, LPU

In this budget, the best feature is teachers' training will be re-envisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development dipstick survey, and ICT implementation which is in need of time. The second feature which is most important for the future generation is 100 labs for developing apps using 5G services. These labs will cover among others, apps like smart classrooms, Precision Farming, and Intelligent & Transports System. The concept of a national digital library for children to facilitate quality books is of par importance. This will help in improving the accessibility of quality books across various locations, languages, and devices.

- Neelima Kamrah Principal of KIIT World School Gurgaon

The Budget 2023-24 comes bearing good news; it shows the economy to grow at 7% this year, which is the highest among all major economies, and we couldn't be more optimistic. The focus on Startups in this year's budget is certainly encouraging. As a young company with 22 million users, we are hopeful that the announcement regarding Startups will only take us further ahead. It is exciting to see that India will have more Centres of Excellence for the development of Artificial Intelligence to help make AI work for India. We understand that the Data Governance Policy will be brought out to unleash innovation and research and is expected to encourage startups, but it is still too early to say how and on what this will be implemented.

- Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO of QuackQuack

The budget reflects the government's commitment to improve access to quality education and to promote the use of technology. The re-envisioning of teacher training programmes through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, and continuous professional development will help address the challenges such as the shortage of qualified teachers and the lack of teachers' career growth. The budget provides teachers with the resources they need to grow and succeed. This commitment to teacher growth will help ensure teachers are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills. The plan to set up of 30 Skill India International Centres highlights the importance of skill development. These centres would also increase their chances of finding employment opportunities abroad. Moreover, the launch of PMKVY 4.0 under NEP 2020 would enable the youth to compete in the global job market and grow.

- Rishabh Khanna, Founder & CEO of Suraasa











