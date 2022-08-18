UoH faculty awarded Fulbright-Nehru fellowship

Hyderabad: Prof Bhangya Bhukya, Department of History and Prof (Dr) Kanchan K Malik, Department of Communication at University of Hyderabad (UoH), have been awarded the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship (FN-APE) for 2022-23. Prof Bhangya will be teaching and researching at the University of Pennsylvania, USA for a period of nine months starting from September 1, 2022 as part of this fellowship.

In the past, he was also awarded Ford Foundation International Fellowship (2003-06) for Ph. D at University of Warwick, UK and British Council Visiting Fellowship (2010) for PDF at SOAS, University of London.

As part of the fellowship, Prof Kanchan Malik will research and teach at the University of Texas, Austin, USA, for seven months starting September 1, 2022. Prof. Malik's Fulbright project is titled 'Women in Community Communication: Negotiating Empowerment', a multidisciplinary area that draws diverse conceptual insights from gender and development, women studies, and community communication for analysing the complex process of women empowerment and its linkages with voice.