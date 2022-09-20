UoH Research Scholars attend ICDCM in Portugal

Hyderabad: Four Ph.D. scholars of University of Hyderabad (UoH), Devarakonda S Surya Bindu, Harita Pant, Ravikiran Nowduru and Fathima Ali Kayakool working with Prof Dr Vadali V S S Srikanth, School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST), have presented their research work at the prestigious International Conference on Diamond and Carbon Materials (ICDCM) 2022 held at Altis Grand Hotel, Lisbon, Portugal, from September 4 to 8. Elsevier organised ICDCM 2022 in partnership with Materials on Monday.

Surya Bindu, Harita, and Fathima presented their work on novel graphenaceous materials for energy storage applications. Ravikiran presented his work on novel nanocarbons as nano additives for lubrication. Surya Bindu, Fathima, and Ravikiran presented their work through posters, while Harita presented her work through an oral presentation. Harita is the only scholar from an Indian University/Institute selected for oral presentation.

The Ph.D. scholars had great interaction with professors and industrial personnel, who helped them understand the research gaps and requirements of industries to translate academic research into valuable products and several other aspects. There were positive interactions with eminent professors like Prof Magda Titirici from Imperial College of London, Prof Tristan Petit from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin, Prof Anke Krueger from University of Wuerzburg, and several others.