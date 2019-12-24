Visakhapatnam: GITAM MoU with Bio Valley Incubation Council to conduct joint research

Visakhapatnam: To establish joint research collaboration particularly projects like nutraceuticals, lab meats, anti-ageing biotech products the Bio Valley Incubation Council (BVIC) and GITAM Deemed to be University signed on MoU here on Monday. GITAM University Registrar Prof.KVGDBalaji, BVIC Director &CEO Amit Shrivastava exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna.



Bio Valley Incubation Council (BVIC) which was located in Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Limited (AMTZ) is facilitating incubation of start up ventures in biotech, medtech, nutraceuticals, bllod products by providing access to scientific facility and also financing through empanelled investors. The BVIC is partially funded by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the BioNEST Scheme.

As per the MoU the both organisations will cooperate each other to run Executive Course based on nutrition and agreed to conduct a world conference during 2020 June where GITAM will act as intellectual partner. The both organisations decided to publish a research book on "Circular Nutrition".

While addressing the gathering GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna informed that GITAM biotechnology experts actively engaged with several research projects funded by Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and Ministry of Food Possessing Technology. He also mentioned that the university also identified as Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology and signed MoU with Stanford University, USA. He expressed that the university is very much interested to encourage start up ventures.

The University Research & Consultancy Projects Director Prof Raja Phani Pappu, Chief Innovation Officer P N Krishna, AP Skill Development Former Secretary Prof G Subba Rao, GITAM University Chief Scientist Dr MVKV Prasad and others participated in the discussions.