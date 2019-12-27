Visakhapatnam: GITAM student bags National Designer Award

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Dental College and Hospital student Aiswarya Ganguri won the "Best Khadi Designer Award 2019" conducted by the Khadi Design Council of India. She also bagged the title "Best Innovative Designer Award (Indo Western Category)". The objective of the competitions was to promote Khadi in any form at the International level and to promote handicrafts.



Aiswarya Ganguri paired Pure Ponduru Khadi with Tholubommalu (the age-old entertainment form). In the competition, she spoke about presenting freedom fight movement in her designs and also the present situation of those artisans where the arts are almost close to extinct. She also spoke about promoting Khadi and Tholubommalu through the fashion industry and encouraging artisans and providing more opportunities.

The awards function concluded the National Designer Awards function conducted at International Centre in Goa. Thousands of designers from all over the country participated. The Jury consisting of Ruma Devi, Anju Modi, Amy Bilimoria, and Schulen Fernandes selected 400 designer dresses for the ramp.

GITAM Dental College and Hospital Principal Dr. K Gangadhara Prasad appreciated the student for her achievement.