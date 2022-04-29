Web 3.0 future of internet in the world

Web 3.0 is the advanced iteration of the original Web 1.0 that came in the 1990s and is the successor of the Web 2.0 version. This is an advanced new generation internet space that is built upon the concepts like decentralization, extreme user utility, and open-source network. There is no central authority to manage and control all the functions of Web 3.0 as it is free from surveillance.

Further, it uses advanced computing concepts like Machine Learning and AI. They enable systems to imitate humans and improve with self-learning. Also, Web3 uses emerging technologies like Blockchain which offers decentralization and high security.

What are the upcoming employment opportunities in Web 3.0?

We can consider Web 3.0 as a next-generation internet world. This new internet space allows many users to connect with global people, business entities, etc. Users now can easily control their data with high accessibility and in a faster way. Moreover, employment in the Web 3.0 space is growing with the extreme development and growth of the digital economy.

Further, the Metaverse like concepts also pushes companies to hire new talents. Hence, the Web 3.0 and Metaverse-like fields are creating many job opportunities for engineers, tech developers, architects, and other tech enthusiasts. Only the need is to upskill the students and techies who want to enter the Web3 world. The Web 3.0 market is growing and slowly capturing the Million $ market by entering into new spaces. More than 50k jobs are expected to grow in the Web 3.0 & cryptocurrency market.

There are many job opportunities in this space and the number will grow 10x much more in the coming days. But it depends upon the company's requirements as per their business operations. Therefore, many tech developers and startups in India are interested in developing global apps and platforms for the Web 3.0 space.

Moreover, Web 3.0 uses blockchain technology that is immutable, decentralized, and a cost-effective approach for today's tech world. This technology will also boost many careers in the tech field.