Winners of SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest announced

The winners of the SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2021, the largest All India online arithmetic contest announced. West Bengal and two Telugu states—Telangana and Andhra Pradesh combine topped in all India medals tally, emerged as top one, bagging 8 medals each. Jharkhand with six medals stood second, Maharashtra with five medals 3rd position and Assam with four medals has come on 4th. Punjab and Kerala got three medals each. Puducherry, Delhi NCR and Chattisgarh got two medals each.

The 6th edition of the SIP Arithmetic Genius contest was conducted recently. Total of 95000 students registered from 1025 schools across India – covering 20 States and 375+ cities and towns. The contest was conducted in three rounds. The highest number of students 19,141 registered from West Bengal. Telugu States (Telangana and AP) 8824; Jharkhand 5453, Maharashtra 11,073, Assam 3553, Puducherry 1317, Delhi NCR 2607 and Chattisgarh 819. The SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2021 (SIGC) was organised by SIP Abacus. Dinesh Victor, Managing Director, SIP Academy, said "The company organises the SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest every year and makes it free for schools and children to participate.

It aims to motivate parents and children to take interest in Arithmetic. Basic Mathematics is important to do well in any area. And through the Abacus programme, children can be helped to improve their arithmetic ability.

Students from schools across India of classes 2 to 5 participated in the contest to prove their arithmetic ability. Pre-Covid, the contest was conducted as a physical contest. In the last 2 years, in spite of the pandemic, the contest has been conducted online.

SIP Abacus created the customised online backend process to allow students to register, exams to be scheduled for the students, receive a chance to practice for the exams with practice question papers and to take the final exams. This initiative has been carried forward by SIP Abacus to encourage children to improve their arithmetic ability, numerical skills and learning ability even during pandemic times.

SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2021 saw a large number of prizes being won by students across India. Over 25000 prizes with cash prizes over Rs. 15 lakhs were won. Over 200 students won cash awards, 750 students won trophies and over 25000 students won medals.

This mega event was conducted across India with the involvement of over 2000 SIP Abacus instructors and SIP Abacus centre heads. Dr Tessy Thomas, fondly referred to as the Missile Woman of India - Distinguished Scientist, Director General (Aeronautical Systems), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India announced the prizes virtually to the winners.