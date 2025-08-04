Work 360: People, purpose and planet – A dialogue on the future of work

New Delhi: The evolving nature of work, driven by sustainability, inclusivity, innovation, and generational shifts, took center stage at Sangam: The Round Table Conference held at The Riverview Retreat, Jim Corbett. Themed “Work 360: People, Purpose and Planet”, the conference brought together academia and industry leaders to share insights on shaping the future workplace.

Discussions explored how technology, from AI to blockchain, is reshaping industries and redefining leadership skills. The panels emphasized purposeful leadership, inclusive workplace cultures, and sustainability as non-negotiable imperatives for organizations aiming to thrive in a complex global economy. One key takeaway was the shift in workforce expectations, particularly from Gen Z professionals who value purpose-driven roles, inclusivity, and accountability on social and environmental issues. Speakers highlighted how organizations are adapting by tailoring talent development to individual strengths, promoting diversity and inclusion, and embedding sustainability into core business strategies.The dialogue also underscored the importance of mentorship, internships, and experiential learning to prepare students for real-world challenges. Panelists urged students to align personal values with organizational culture, approach work with intellectual curiosity, and focus on long-term career growth rather than short-term gains. The conference served as a platform for bridging classroom knowledge with industry realities, encouraging future professionals to lead with agility, empathy, and awareness. It reinforced the message that business success today is inseparable from responsibility toward people and the planet, and that purposeful leadership will define workplaces of the future.