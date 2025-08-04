Live
- ECoR launches Swachhata Abhiyan
- BSE vice-president Nihar arrested
- Don’t politicise the matter, says Puri victim’s father
- Apple Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT – Everything You Need to Know
- Colour Drenching: 2025’s Boldest Fashion Statement Taking Over Wardrobes
- Trump Advisor Criticizes India’s Russian Oil Purchases, Claims They Fund Ukraine Conflict
- Govt hospital celebrates 15th national organ donation day
- District-Level Yoga tournament-cum-selections on August 11 in Kurnool
- Apple’s Secret AI Team ‘AKI’ Gears Up to Reinvent Search Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Launch
- Collector conducts surprise inspection of PHC in Srisailam
Work 360: People, purpose and planet – A dialogue on the future of work
New Delhi: The evolving nature of work, driven by sustainability, inclusivity, innovation, and generational shifts, took center stage at Sangam: The...
New Delhi: The evolving nature of work, driven by sustainability, inclusivity, innovation, and generational shifts, took center stage at Sangam: The Round Table Conference held at The Riverview Retreat, Jim Corbett. Themed “Work 360: People, Purpose and Planet”, the conference brought together academia and industry leaders to share insights on shaping the future workplace.
Discussions explored how technology, from AI to blockchain, is reshaping industries and redefining leadership skills. The panels emphasized purposeful leadership, inclusive workplace cultures, and sustainability as non-negotiable imperatives for organizations aiming to thrive in a complex global economy. One key takeaway was the shift in workforce expectations, particularly from Gen Z professionals who value purpose-driven roles, inclusivity, and accountability on social and environmental issues. Speakers highlighted how organizations are adapting by tailoring talent development to individual strengths, promoting diversity and inclusion, and embedding sustainability into core business strategies.The dialogue also underscored the importance of mentorship, internships, and experiential learning to prepare students for real-world challenges. Panelists urged students to align personal values with organizational culture, approach work with intellectual curiosity, and focus on long-term career growth rather than short-term gains. The conference served as a platform for bridging classroom knowledge with industry realities, encouraging future professionals to lead with agility, empathy, and awareness. It reinforced the message that business success today is inseparable from responsibility toward people and the planet, and that purposeful leadership will define workplaces of the future.