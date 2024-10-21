Depression: Is It a Choice? Strategies to Overcome Mental Hurdles

Depression is more than a passing mood swing of grief or sadness. It's pervasive in thought patterns that are distorted and disoriented which alter or influence our actions, penetrating every inch of one’s inner world, including how we feel about ourselves, others, and the world. It touches not only the emotions but even thoughts and behaviour, often creating a cycle of despair.

It only makes sense to situate depression in our mind and even though depression might sometimes feel like an inexorable part of who we are, it is something from which we can break out if we put in the energy, self-awareness, and sometimes external support.

Depression: The Interplay of biopsychosocial factors

There are some myths about depression-that it has simply got to do with weak willpower or perhaps a lack of desire to be happy. It does not provide due consideration to the real complexity of the condition. Depression results from a complex interplay between biological, psychological, and social factors that contribute to its onset and persistence.

Depression is commonly said to be caused by chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine that control mood and emotion. Such chemical imbalances in the brain cause hopelessness and indomitable sadness, sloth, and an inability outside individual influence. From the psychological perspective, depression reflects negative self-talk, harsher self-criticisms, distorted beliefs about their worth, and selves.

Depression moulds the inner world into one that holds meaninglessness and leaves for a bleak future, hence a deep emotional trap. This distorts experience of the social and influences such as traumatic events in life, stressful environments, isolation, or unstables relationships haunt many.

Depression as a distortion of the Inner World

Depression begins from circumstances, but very soon it transforms into a rule within. Such an inner world of negativity in thoughts, perceptions, and feelings suffocates the emotional and mental self within a cage. Depression depresses reality, whereby even the most ordinary thing is presented as overwhelming, and life seems to be heavy. That is why often many are not able to perform even tasks like bathing or brushing.

The louder inner voice because of depression tells the person that nothing matters, or they are not capable, or life will never get any better. These are thoughts that paralyse them from emerging from such thought patterns day after day. In that way, it is within this understanding that depression, initially not a choice, can become one if we fail to take those necessary steps in battling these thoughts back.

Depression becoming a Choice: The role of effort and resilience in depression

This has nothing to do with the stigmatising message - blaming one for their failures - but with recognition of the fact that though one may not have a say in the inception of depression, remaining in the hold without doing something to fight back is a kind of surrender. Depression feeds upon inaction and that very inaction can reinforce the condition.

Using the will and resources, a change in outlooks, and restoration of control over one's mental health is possible, but requires effort, self-compassion, and sometimes professional help. To regain control over the mental and emotional world, one has to challenge their inner voice, practice self-love, and get the help they need.

Tactics to be overcome depression

Challenging the inner voice

A common component of depression is an automatic, unhelpful inner voice that discourages self-care and personal growth. To be free from such instances, first, recognize and challenge those kinds of bad thoughts. For instance, if "I can't do anything right" comes up, prove it with evidence of past successes or even small daily achievements. Over time, depression loses its grip.

Change of Perspective

Try to look at depression not as a personal failure but as an illness that can be cured. This assumption that one is aware of the situation of depression and, simultaneously, letting hope for betterment grow within can create resistance and will enable one to act.

Relaxing the body

Reconnecting with the body usually overcomes symptoms of depression. Breath work as simple as box breathing - in for four counts, hold, then out for four counts and hold again-works to soothe one's mind, decrease stress, and maintain mental clarity.

Social Contacts

Depression isolates the person. When one reconnects to their friends and family members, that helps. Such social contacts remind them that they are not alone in this fight and that there are people who genuinely care about their well-being.

Reclaim Your Inner Life

Being caught in the trap of depression often becomes a choice if one doesn't fight the darkness. It's a trying journey, but with persistence, the right tools, and guidance from a skilled holistic wellness coach, navigating depression and stress becomes manageable. A holistic approach focuses on healing the mind, body, and spirit, helping individuals reclaim their inner balance. Through personalized strategies, a wellness coach empowers individuals to shift negative thought patterns, rediscover their path to health and happiness, and ultimately overcome depression to regain a life filled with meaning, purpose, and peace. Though depression may change one's perception of the world, it doesn’t define the person, and with the right support, they can break free and regain control over their life.

(This article is authored by Mr. Anurag Rishi, Holistic Wellness Expert)