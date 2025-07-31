What South Africa Can Learn from the UK's Approach to Addiction Treatment

People who find themselves to be struggling with addiction, whether this is to a drug such as heroin or alcohol or a behaviour such as gambling or the internet, are always encouraged to seek rehabilitation as soon as they are able.

During rehabilitation (a form of addiction treatment), individuals will be taught various ways to overcome the effects of their addiction, focussing on both the physical and mental health impacts of their condition.

Addiction affects individuals all over the world, but this also means that there is a high likelihood of differing views, approaches to treatment, and perspectives of those who are struggling with addiction.

For example, many cultures still have a high level of stigma surrounding addiction – mainly due to the misunderstandings that surround this field.

This article will focus on addiction treatment in the UK, and how this may begin to influence other areas of the world such as South Africa.

Differing views of addiction in South Africa

In South Africa, there have been longstanding issues with the consumption of nyaope (the street name for heroin, often mixed with other dangerous substances) and the consequent addiction that occurs after heavy or long-term consumption.

Due to the stigma surrounding nyaope/heroin and the specific issues occurring within South Africa, this has led to a serious decline in the services and support available for individuals struggling with addiction (1).

In addition, this has also led to disparities in care between predominantly white communities and communities that are historically disadvantaged (1).

In most cases, a lack of support for nyaope rehabilitation also means that there is a lack of support for other addictions, including those mentioned in the article such as gambling and other substance use disorders.

Why is addiction so dangerous?

When an addiction is not focussed on or treated in a timely manner, this can lead to a number of different health issues – physical and mental.

Especially in the case of physically addictive substances such as heroin and alcohol, the body can become so dependent on them that it may begin to shut down if these substances are not present in the body.

In some cases, this can be life-threatening and can be fatal in some cases. This highlights the vitality of seeking rehabilitation for addiction as soon as possible to minimise the impact of any existing or future health conditions.

Long-term health effects of addiction

Studies have found that nyaope has a huge range of detrimental effects to health, including damage to the central nervous system (CNS), as well as the liver where it is digested (2).

Over time, the effects of nyaope could cause serious health problems and long-term conditions such as liver disease and cognitive impairments that could require many years of treatment and care to be able to manage in the long-term; some conditions caused by substance abuse are irreversible.

In addition, the impact of a close friend or family member struggling with addiction could spread to those around them, meaning that a large circle of individuals could require therapy, treatment, and other rehabilitative services if left unacknowledged.

Addiction treatment in the UK – the three key stages

In general, in the UK, most providers of rehabilitative care will follow three key stages of recovery in order to give the individual the best possible chance for an effective recovery.

Though this is not always adhered to, most medical professionals in the UK will advise that individuals should follow these guidelines in order to get the most out of their rehabilitation programme.

Without these structured stages, for example, an individual is more likely to relapse in the future, as well as having a worse experience of rehab itself, often due to the delays and obstacles that they may experience.

The following three subheadings outline these key stages, as well as suggesting how they can be implemented across the wider world.

1. Detoxification

Generally, the first recommended stage of rehabilitation in the UK is to undergo a full detoxification, whether a home alcohol detoxification or at a residential/inpatient setting.

This prepares the individual physically via the removal of harmful chemicals from the body. This is achieved by transitioning the individual away from the substance that they are addicted to – a process that must always be done in a slow and supervised manner to avoid causing unnecessary discomfort, danger, or stress to the individual.

Alcohol is another substance that may require specific alcohol detox practises, as well as nyaope (heroin is an opioid – also extremely dangerous to withdraw from in an unsupervised environment).

Where detoxification cannot be conducted in a specialised clinic, it is possible to undergo a hospital detoxification or a home detox in very specific situations (speak to a medical professional before initiating).

2. Therapy/treatment

After an individual has been physically prepared for the remainder of their rehabilitation journey, it is time to focus on the mental health aspects of addiction.

This can be conducted on an inpatient or outpatient basis (i.e., in a dedicated rehab centre or on a part-time basis while residing at home) and the contents of this depend on the individual’s specific needs of care.

For example, many individuals may participate in specific forms of therapy such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or motivational interviewing (MI), but this does not mean that these forms of treatment will be suitable in every unique situation.

3. Aftercare

To support an individual’s ongoing recovery journey and wellbeing, most rehab providers in the UK will also provide individuals with a supportive aftercare programme.

Aftercare is the term used to describe any additional treatments that an individual begins or continues with after completing the majority of their rehabilitation journey through inpatient or outpatient means.

Aftercare is an outpatient form of rehabilitation but can also include regular meetings with a specialist to guarantee that an individual is continuing on the right path to recovery and an addiction-free lifestyle.

Sources of support to find local rehabilitation services

In general, individuals in any country, UK, South Africa, or elsewhere, should be able to learn about their available rehabilitation options by contacting their local health services.

Even if the individual cannot access rehabilitative services directly through these sources, they can often get advice or support in other ways to ensure that they find the help that they need.

Individuals can seek advice for themselves or for someone they know, as long as no individual is forced into something that they do not want or need.

Getting help for addiction today

To learn more about addiction and rehabilitation in the UK, South Africa, or any other place in the world, contact your local health services or seek a suitable addiction referral service.

There are sources of support all over the world, so start your rehabilitation journey today and start work toward an addiction-free lifestyle, no matter where you are.

References

[1] Sekhotha, M.M., Daniels, W.M., Muller, D., Malatswana, S., Mathikhi, K.T., Mokwena, T.J., Vinny, K.N. and Sibuyi, E., 2023. Nyaope consumption by South African youth-Reflections on the neglect of rehabilitation centres for substance use disorder: A systematic review. African Journal for Physical Activity and Health Sciences (AJPHES), 29(si1), pp.89-117.

[2] Mathiki, K.T., Investigating the toxic effects of nyaope on the brain, liver, and kidney of Sprague-Dawley rats.