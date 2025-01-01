Live
Today’s Horoscope January 1, 2025: Get Your Daily Astrological Guidance for all Zodiac Sign
Get your personalized astrological forecast for January 1, 2025. Check out daily horoscope updates for Aries to Pisces and plan your day with confidence.
Aries
Aries, today brings new experiences and benefits. Fear may creep in, but trust instincts and prioritise family health. You will meet new people and buy a new vehicle. You will be busy with political work. Your health will be fine.
Lucky Number: 2, Lucky Color: Beige
Taurus
Taurus, avoid unnecessary arguments and nurture relationships with your spouse. Family happiness and strengthened blood relations await. Be cautious with transactions and strangers. There will be mental stress. Health will be normal
Lucky Number: 1, Lucky Color: Blue
Gemini
Gemini, joy and confidence fill the day! Progress at work brings family happiness. Celebrate, but stay mindful of finances and family dynamics. There will be obstacles in work. You will be busy collecting money.
Lucky Number: 5, Lucky Color: Green
Cancer
Cancer, tackle tasks thoughtfully and reap business rewards. Family relationships heal, and a business trip may be planned. Students avoid carelessness. There will be differences in the family. You will spend money on social work.
Lucky Number : 9, Lucky Color : Aqua
Leo
Leo, success roars in! Promotion opportunities, good news from loved ones, and a spouse's career growth await. Forgive past grievances. You may travel for work related to education. Your mind will remain happy.
Lucky Number : 5, Lucky Color : Dark Green
Virgo
Virgo, New Year brings you joy and recognition! You will complete pending tasks and boost your prestige. Social work brings recognition. Apply for a loan to buy property. You may travel somewhere due to your mother's health. Your mind will remain stable.
Lucky Number : 3, Lucky Color : Violet
Libra
Libra, progress calls! The new year adds the flavour of success to your life. Morale soars, and students excel in competitions. Address family problems and manage work pressure. Relations with brother will be good. Health will be good.
Lucky Number: 2, Lucky Color: Yellow
Scorpio
Scorpio, partnership and patience bring success. Family life flourishes, and entertainment awaits. Government schemes and new proposals emerge. There will be doubt in the mind. There is doubt in the accomplishment of the task.
Lucky Number: 7, Lucky Color: Red
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, courage ignites! New additions on the first day of the new year bring joy. Stay focused, and friends offer support. You will meet an old friend. You may go on a religious trip.
Lucky Number: 2, Lucky Color: Yellow
Capricorn
Capricorn, mixed vibes abound! The new year starts with new lessons to learn. Prioritise family happiness, exercise caution with vehicles, and learn from past mistakes. Religious activities will take place in the family. The mind will remain happy.
Lucky Number: 9, Lucky Color: Blue
Aquarius
Aquarius, think big! On board this year with the aim and target to achieve your goals. Intelligence and strategy overcome opponents. Material comforts increase. There are chances of unnecessary expenditure. A family trip may take place.
Lucky Number: 5, Lucky Color: Carrot Red
Pisces
Pisces, pressure and promise entwine. Prioritise work, finances, and savings. Investing in the stock market or real estate brings benefits. Be careful with your speech. You may suffer losses.
Lucky Number: 1, Lucky Color: Saffron