Today’s Horoscope January 1, 2025: Get Your Daily Astrological Guidance for all Zodiac Sign

Aries

Aries, today brings new experiences and benefits. Fear may creep in, but trust instincts and prioritise family health. You will meet new people and buy a new vehicle. You will be busy with political work. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Number: 2, Lucky Color: Beige





Taurus

Taurus, avoid unnecessary arguments and nurture relationships with your spouse. Family happiness and strengthened blood relations await. Be cautious with transactions and strangers. There will be mental stress. Health will be normal

Lucky Number: 1, Lucky Color: Blue





Gemini

Gemini, joy and confidence fill the day! Progress at work brings family happiness. Celebrate, but stay mindful of finances and family dynamics. There will be obstacles in work. You will be busy collecting money.

Lucky Number: 5, Lucky Color: Green





Cancer

Cancer, tackle tasks thoughtfully and reap business rewards. Family relationships heal, and a business trip may be planned. Students avoid carelessness. There will be differences in the family. You will spend money on social work.

Lucky Number : 9, Lucky Color : Aqua





Leo

Leo, success roars in! Promotion opportunities, good news from loved ones, and a spouse's career growth await. Forgive past grievances. You may travel for work related to education. Your mind will remain happy.

Lucky Number : 5, Lucky Color : Dark Green





Virgo

Virgo, New Year brings you joy and recognition! You will complete pending tasks and boost your prestige. Social work brings recognition. Apply for a loan to buy property. You may travel somewhere due to your mother's health. Your mind will remain stable.

Lucky Number : 3, Lucky Color : Violet









Libra

Libra, progress calls! The new year adds the flavour of success to your life. Morale soars, and students excel in competitions. Address family problems and manage work pressure. Relations with brother will be good. Health will be good.

Lucky Number: 2, Lucky Color: Yellow

Scorpio

Scorpio, partnership and patience bring success. Family life flourishes, and entertainment awaits. Government schemes and new proposals emerge. There will be doubt in the mind. There is doubt in the accomplishment of the task.

Lucky Number: 7, Lucky Color: Red

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, courage ignites! New additions on the first day of the new year bring joy. Stay focused, and friends offer support. You will meet an old friend. You may go on a religious trip.

Lucky Number: 2, Lucky Color: Yellow

Capricorn

Capricorn, mixed vibes abound! The new year starts with new lessons to learn. Prioritise family happiness, exercise caution with vehicles, and learn from past mistakes. Religious activities will take place in the family. The mind will remain happy.

Lucky Number: 9, Lucky Color: Blue

Aquarius

Aquarius, think big! On board this year with the aim and target to achieve your goals. Intelligence and strategy overcome opponents. Material comforts increase. There are chances of unnecessary expenditure. A family trip may take place.

Lucky Number: 5, Lucky Color: Carrot Red





Pisces

Pisces, pressure and promise entwine. Prioritise work, finances, and savings. Investing in the stock market or real estate brings benefits. Be careful with your speech. You may suffer losses.

Lucky Number: 1, Lucky Color: Saffron