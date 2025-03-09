Today's Horoscope March 9, 2025: Know, Lucky Numbers and Colours for All Zodiac Signs

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

On this Sunday, your polite nature towards others can strengthen relationships, due to which people will also praise you. Your performance in official work will be worthy of praise. The day will be beneficial from a financial and business POV. You will love to enjoy your favorite food. The youth will have to find ways to end the ongoing worries, for this it would be best to sit alone for some time and think. If you support your children, then the children can perform well in the field of education. Do not sign any property documents today.

Lucky Color: White, Lucky Number: 7









TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Your lazy and irritable behavior can trouble your loved ones. Today you can be interested in completing those tasks which you love and get satisfaction doing it. There are chances of suddenly getting money from somewhere. There is a need to be very alert towards sickness, if a disease is troubling you for the last several days, then you should see a specialist doctor. Sharing your problems with family may relax you. Forgetting all the old negative things, you will start a new relationship.

Lucky color- Green, Lucky number- 9









GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Negative thoughts fill up your brain if you fail today. So, embrace the power of positivity and stay calm. Punctuality will be the key to success for you today.. If there is a meeting with someone regarding a new business, then prepare your project well, because there is a possibility of the deal getting confirmed. To accomplish the goals, you will have to push the ego aside, it is possible that you have to take help from a person with whom you do not get along. In terms of health, people who have weak physical capacity should pay special attention to their eating habits and food choices. You will spend good time with your spouse, do not let your strong relationship weaken for silly issues.

Lucky color- Black, Lucky number- 2









CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Looking at the planetary positions today, it is advised that you should not shy away from hard work, and plan to settle all pending tasks. If there is an old dispute going on in the business, then there is a possibility of getting relief today. People associated with politics and administration will have to take an active part in helping the poor. Be alert about the problem of ulcers in the mouth and pain in the teeth. Discuss with your spouse about the declining financial matters at home. If the house has not been cleaned for many days, clean it now otherwise you will suffer money loss.

Lucky color- Yellow, Lucky number- 4









LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

While relaxing today, you will have to focus on completing the tasks slowly, even if the work is not completed, there is no need to worry. On the other hand, the opportunity you were waiting for a long time, today is the time when you get a chance to rise on the ladder of success. People associated with the field of art may get a chance to show their talent. There is a possibility of getting tremendous profit in business. Talking about health, there may be skin related problems - like itching and allergy. Marriage proposals will come for those who are eligible for marriage, and those who are already in a relationship will soon get married.

Lucky color- Saffron, Lucky number- 3









VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Luck is with you today, advice from a senior woman will come in handy. Today, one thing has to be kept in mind, that one should not criticize anyone without listening, otherwise you may have to be embarrassed in front of others. Additional responsibility may be entrusted to you in the office, which you have to be ready to take. Businessmen should be a little alert, there is a possibility of some lack of trust with the partner. From the health front, there may be heartburn. Bring a gift for your spouse and shower you love for a happy marriage. If your younger sister asks for financial help from you, do not disappoint her.

Lucky color- Blue, Lucky number- 6









LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Today you have to be as hardworking as an ant, if the work is not done then do not give up, keep working with patience. The day is good for people engaged in research work. There will be a shortage of money to start a new project in business, on the other hand if you search the network then you will definitely find some way. If you take medicines due to any serious illness, then do not forget to take it today. You will win a long ago disputed matter. Stay away from liars, as someone can cheat you with fake sympathy, be careful about this as it may drain you emotionally.

Lucky color- Beige, Lucky number- 2





SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Today, cover your body while going out, skin related problems can occur at this time. There are chances of getting a promotion letter suddenly. Businessmen will get good results from employees, and relations with customers will grow strong. Unmarried people will get the full support of friends. On the other hand, the relationship of married people with their spouse will deepen. There is a possibility of getting back the lost item of the house. If the mother's health is not good, then special attention should be paid to her. There is a possibility of blood pressure related problems. Donate a packet of milk to a poor women, this will take away all your worries.

Lucky Color- Pink, Lucky Number- 7









SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Do not sow the seeds of doubt in the mind of others. Control unnecessary expenses today. One should avoid doing work in haste, otherwise the work being done can also be spoiled. Wholesale traders may suffer loss by investing money without thinking. Students should pay attention to their nature, otherwise they may have to face the anger of their father. Be alert about urine related problems today. Respect the family members, if the child is small then spend time with him. Meditate on your deity in the evening.

Lucky Color- Black, Lucky Number- 8









CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

The support of friends and family is going to be very useful today. You will be full of energy and you should make good use of it, you can work on a new project. The boss may be angry about something today. Businessmen should focus on work, they can record good profits today. Those who do business in partnership should work in coordination with their partners. Talking about students, they will successfully complete challenging tasks. Asthma patients have to be alert in health, take medicines on time. It is a good time to buy a new property.

Lucky color- Saffron, Lucky number- 1









AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Today, focus on the quality of your work, even if you do a little work, there should be no scope for mistakes in it. You will make some big financial decisions in life, which will turn your economic graph up. If people trying to get a job are facing problems in finding a job, no need to be disappointed about it, keep patience and try again. Patience has to be maintained to get the desired success in business. Talking about health, take the help of yoga and meditation to keep the body and mind healthy. Time spent with family will bring happiness and relax your mind.

Lucky color- Sky Blue, Lucky number- 7









PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Today, do not keep unnecessary frustration or jealousy towards anyone in your heart, also do not do anything that makes the other person jealous of you. You have to be a little thoughtful about social issues. People associated with business may get disappointed, and do big deals only after wise thinking. From the point of view of health, one thing has to be understood today that do not go out of the house without any reason, otherwise you can unnecessarily invite diseases. You have to be mentally strong. If any work related to the house is pending for a long time, then you should plan to finish it today.

Lucky color- Golden, Lucky number- 3