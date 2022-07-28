10 suspects taken into custody for questioning

Bengaluru: Five teams have been formed to investigate the murder of BJYM leader Praveen. "One of the teams is coordinating with police in Kerala," stated Home Minister Aragha Jnanendra.

The police have arrested 10 persons on suspicion of having details about the murder and the investigation will be intensified, he added.

Emerging from the meeting he had with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State DGP Praveen Sood, Jnanendra said the government is determined to bring the murderers to book as soon as possible.

Bommai after the meeting said, "This murder was planned and carried out with a specific objective of creating communal tension in the State. It's a plot to cause bloodshed and chaos. Looking at the brutality of the murder, it definitely appears that it has been carried out by a particular group of people. We're taking it seriously."