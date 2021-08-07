115 Years Old Man From Karnataka Recovered From Virus After 5 Days Of Hospitalization

Doctors at Bengaluru's St John's Medical College Hospital are in awe of G Muniyappa, 115, who survived a Covid-19 infection with scarcely a flap. According to experts, he is one of the oldest people in Karnataka to have recovered from the deadly virus.



Dr. Kiron Varghese, professor, and director of cardiology at St John's Medical College Hospital said, that he is probably the oldest guy in Karnataka who has recovered from Covid. Muniyappa had an angioplasty performed by Dr. Varghese in 2014. The great majority of people acquire a minor Covid infection. Although he is taking blood thinners and cholesterol-lowering medication, he does not have diabetes.

Muniyappa, who was born in Ramasandra near Hoskote in 1906, was hospitalized at a Kolar hospital in mid-July with a fever. According to a Covid test, he had not received the vaccine and was therefore infected. On July 22, he was admitted to St John's Hospital in Bengaluru after his family decided to take him there for treatment. He was allowed to return home five days later. He said that he doesn't have any health issues. Muniyappa said that he was able to read the Bible every day as usual.

He also recalled the memory of when the Spanish flu epidemic struck the country in the early twentieth century, he was in his early teens. People fled communities for 3-4 months because they were afraid of the illness.

Muniyappa did not require ICU admission due to his minor infection, but he did have a fever and suffered from a urine infection. He was admitted to the Covid ward, and the experience was significantly different from the last time he was in the hospital because he couldn't have his sons with him. Muniyappa felt lonely and longed to return home, despite the fact that his sons paid him a visit while wearing PPE and following Covid appropriate guidelines.

Muniyappa, who comes from a farming family, is married to Nanjamma, who is now 100 years old and has six children. He comes from a family where many members live to be 100 years old. His father lived to be 95 years old, and his mother to be 85. Muniyappa's elder brother Kempanna, according to family members, lived to be 110 years old. Muniyappa was born in 1906, according to his Aadhaar card. When he married, he was in his mid-forties.

Comorbidities are a risk factor in many older Covid-19 patients, according to Dr. Divya Ann Jacob, senior resident, department of medicine. Muniyappa, on the other hand, was in this situation. Dr. Varghese said that many cardiac and other patients are hesitant to come to the hospital when they are out of breath or unwell because they are afraid of Covid. As a result, several patients have arrived in hospitals late. Muniyappa arrived at the hospital on time, and he is an example to others. He added that on numerous occasions, late arrival has resulted in serious difficulties. Dr. Varghese explained that he felt lonely and wanted to return home.

Muniyappa's recovery was aided by a healthy lifestyle and good overall health. His condition is stable at home. Throughout, he has remained in good health. He was upset by the fact that his sons were unable to see him because relatives are not permitted in the Covid ward. Muniyappa had also undergone eye surgery in the same institution in 2015.

Krishna M, Muniyappa's son said that they did not inform him about his Covid illness. He'd heard a lot about Covid but they didn't inform him he was infected when he tested positive to minimize anxiety and dread. It was difficult for him to be alone in the hospital, but he made a good recovery.