124 police personnel suspended in 10 months for misconduct and criminal links

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police department has been pushed into embarrassment after Constable Annappa Naik was found involved in the sensational ₹7.11-crore heist that shocked the city. Meanwhile, data reveals that 124 police personnel have been suspended over the past ten months for corruption, dereliction of duty and involvement in criminal activities. The suspended personnel include 10 inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors, 16 assistant sub-inspectors and 82 constables. Charges range from aiding the marijuana trade, extorting money from a POCSO survivor, illegal detention for bribes, and other serious violations. Several others face departmental inquiries for misconduct and violations of discipline.

On average, at least one case of misconduct involving police staff surfaces every week within the city limits, with victims regularly submitting complaints to senior officers. The fact that such violations are emerging from the Commissionerate responsible for maintaining law and order in a major metropolitan city is a growing concern.

Despite the responsibility of safeguarding over a crore citizens, misconduct by a few personnel has tarnished the department’s reputation. Senior police officials are reportedly troubled by the task of restoring public trust.

In the wake of these developments, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has convened a meeting with senior police officials and directed them to keep strict surveillance on the functioning of police staff at all stations. He also warned that officers involved in criminal acts would be dismissed from service. Following this, Joint Commissioners and DCPs have intensified monitoring of inspectors and station staff to prevent illegal activities and protect the department’s credibility.

In one notable incident, a woman PSI from Devanahalli had allegedly demanded a bribe from a POCSO victim. She narrowly escaped a Lokayukta trap. The special court refused anticipatory bail and expressed strong displeasure over the growing bribery culture in police stations.

Similarly, in the bail order of a former Ramamurthynagar inspector—arrested for bribery—the court highlighted concerns about rampant corruption and injustices faced by the poor in police stations. Despite repeated judicial criticism, reforms have been slow to take effect. A major contributor to corruption, insiders say, is the “cash-for-posting” racket, which has become a systemic plague. Officers allegedly pay political middlemen to secure lucrative postings, and once in position, they recover these expenses through bribes and illegal activities.