2007 Hyderabad blast convict produced before Mangaluru court

Mangaluru: Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhary, one of the convicts in the 2007 twin bomb blasts in Hyderabad and the 2008 Mumbai serial blasts, was produced before a Mangaluru court on Monday in connection with a separate case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act at Ullal police station.

Chowdhary, currently lodged in Cherlapally Central Jail in Telangana, was brought to the Third JMFC Court in Mangaluru by Ullal police on a body warrant and in the presence of Telangana police. The judge adjourned the case to July 23, allowing time for legal representation. The accused was subsequently taken back to Telangana.

Chowdhary and co-accused Anique Shafique Syed have already been sentenced to death by a Hyderabad metropolitan court for their role in the 2007 bombings. A third accused, Mohammed Tareeq Anjum, was sentenced to life imprisonment. All three were alleged members of the banned Indian Mujahideen outfit.

Chowdhary, originally from Mithanagar in Kondhwa Khurd, Pune, had links to terrorist operations in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mangaluru. He reportedly operated through Yasin Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal, key figures in the Indian Mujahideen network.

According to police sources, Chowdhary was active in the Chembugudde-Mukkacheri area of Ullal, and explosives used in the Hyderabad blasts are suspected to have been sourced from there.