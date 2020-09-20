210-bedded Ayush Covid care centre in Mysuru

Mysuru: At a time when people are embracing traditional food with ayurvedic benefits and Ayurvedic products, to boost their immunity in Covid 19 pandemic situation, Ayush department in Mysuru district has come up first of its kind 210 bedded dedicated Ayush covid care centre in the entire State at Mysuru, to treat asymptomatic Covid 19 patients with Ayurveda alone, which began on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mysuru district officer of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) department, Dr Seethalakshmi B S said that Ayush department had already come up with immunity boosters like Kashaaya powder and other products to help Covid 19 patients. And we were also creating awareness and helping covid 19 patients with suggestions to boost their immunity with Ayurvedic products. At Davangere district, Ayush doctors are treating asymptomatic Covid patients along with allopathic doctors," she said.

She added "But in Mysuru district, we came up with a proposal before Mysuru DC Mr Sharath B that Ayush department will completely manage the covid care centre and he agreed. So here in this new Ayush Covid care centre, we will be treating asymptomatic covid 19 patients with Ayurveda medicines alone.

Senior Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Giridhar Kaje was given opportunity by State government at Covid care centre at Victoria hospital in Bengaluru to treat Covid 19 patients with Ayurveda medicines and ten patients recovered. So there are several such proofs that Ayurveda can cure Covid 19," Dr Seethalakshmi said.

She further informed "A committee of 32 government Ayurvedic doctors from the district have come up with a treatment protocol to treat asymptomatic Covid 19 patients. So here at this Covid care centre we will be treating Covid patients 19 with Ayurvedic medicines including choorna, tablets, leha. We will be giving kashaya instead of coffee.

We are including Yoga, Pranayama and meditation to keep the patients engaged and for their holistic well being. If the assistance is needed we will consult Allopathic doctors of the district or shift the patients to district Covid hospital," Dr Seethalakshmi said.

This new Ayush Covid care centre, has come up at Karnataka State Open University campus on Hunsur road in Mysuru city. And it has 210 beds including 156 beds for men and 54 beds for female. And 32 doctors will work in three shifts in a day, from 8am to 2pm, 2pm to 8pm and from 8pm to 8am.

Chamaraja Constituency MLA Mr L Nagendra inaugurated the new Ayush Covid care centre along with district Ayush officer Dr Seethalakshmi B S and others in Mysur on Saturday.