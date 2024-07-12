25,000 Mysore Pak cakes to be distributed to devotees in Chamundeshari temple

Mysuru: This year, like every year, on the Friday of Ashadha month a special pooja to Goddess Chamundeshwari will be performed at Chamundi hills. Every year thousands of devotees visit Chamundi Hill to offer special pooja to Chamundeshwari seek darshan, and receive blessings.

All preparations have been made for the special worship of Ashadha Friday. Twenty-five thousand Mysore Pak have been prepared by Chamundeshwari Seva Samiti for the special puja.

On Friday, June 12, Prasad will be distributed from 6 am to 4 pm. 200 kg of chickpea flour, 500 kgs of sugar, 30 litres of oil, 100 kgs of ghee, 100 kgs of buttered ghee, 3 kgs of cardamom, and 2 kgs of cooking turmeric are being used to make the Mysore Pak. A team of 40 chefs is working to prepare the Mysore Pak.

Private vehicles will be banned on Chamundi Hill on Saturday and Sunday. The special puja of Ashadha month will be performed on Chamundi Hill on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This time, all Ashadha Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are restricted to private vehicles. Free bus arrangements are provided only on Fridays. There will be no free bus service on Saturdays and Sundays.

Private vehicles are restricted to the hill on June 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, and August 2, 3, and 4. Dignitaries, on-duty staff, media, and residents of Chamundi Hill are exempted. Arrangements have been made near the Chamundi Hill bus stand for the distribution of prasadam. This time, there will be no special pass for the Ashadha Friday Puja at Chamundi Hill, according to Police Commissioner Dr. MB Boralingaiah.