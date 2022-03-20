3 TN-based Tauheed Jamaat activists booked for threatening HC judges

Bengaluru: The three judges of the Karnataka High Court who delivered the verdict upholding the ban on hijab in schools and colleges, have been issued threats by Tauheed Jamaat, a Muslim organisation based in Tamil Nadu. One Girish Bharadwaj on Saturday submitted a petition to the High Court registrar of Karnataka seeking action against one Rehamathullah, who allegedly threatened the judges.

The security of the judges has been beefed up by Bengaluru City Police ever since they delivered the verdict. Chief Justice of Karnataka Justice Rithuraj Avasthi, judges Justice Krishna S Dikshit and Justice Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin Khazi comprised the full bench that delivered the verdict. The verdict had observed that there was no need for a court direction to be given to the schools about the uniforms, wearing hijab was not necessary, and the directions given by the State government was in the right direction.

Following the petition in the High Court, the police of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have put their act together and have booked three activists of Tahuheed Jamath in Madurai. The Jamath had held a public meeting at Koripalayalm in Madurai where some activists had made inflammatory remarks against the three judges. They have been booked under IPC including 153(a),505(1)(c),505(2),506(1) r/w 109 IPC. In the same application to the registrar, the petitioner has prayed for taking action against Kannada film actor Chetan and a Muslim political outfit Popular Front of India.