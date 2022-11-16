386 applications received for Congress tickets as deadline ends

Bengaluru: Around 386 applications have been submitted for the Congress ticket for the 2023 assembly elections. Many senior leaders including KPSA working president Dhruvanarayan, former minister HC Mahadevappa have applied. As the last date for submission of applications was on Tuesday and it is expected that big leaders will be applying on the last day.

Many aspirants came to the KPCC office on Monday and submitted their applications. KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana has applied for Nanjangudu constituency. Similarly, former minister HC Mahadevappa has also applied for Nanjangudu constituency. Kalale Kesavamurthy has also applied for the same constituency. HC Mahadevappa's son Sunil Bose has filed for the T Narasipura constituency.

On Monday, MLA Anil Chikkamadu filed for HD Kote, while former MLA Shivraj Thangadagi has filed for Kanakagiri constituency. Ivan D'Souza, a former member of the Legislative Council, has submitted an application for the Mangalore South constituency, and Mohiuddin Bava, a former MLA applied for the Mangalore North constituency.

Lots of aspirants are coming to the KPCC office to apply. Aspirants along with their supporters are coming and submitting applications. Applicants have to pay Rs 2 lakh DD and application fee of Rs 5,000. Around 15 sitting MLAs have submitted the application. Interestingly, the oldest candidate, Shamanur Sivashankarappa, who is 91 years old, has filed for Davangere South Constituency. Former Minister Mahadeva's daughter Aishwarya Mahadeva has applied for the KR Nagar constituency ticket. Senior leader Allam Veerabhadrappa and his son Allam Prashant have filed for Bellary constituency. Also from Bengaluru, Film producer and KIMS president Umapathy Srinivas Gowda has filed from Bommanahalli constituency, in the previous election he tried for the ticket but never got. There is also party worker and senior leader Kavitha Reddy from Bomanahalli constituency, who will be applying for a ticket.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who has not made a final decision about the constituency he is contesting, Kanakapura MLA KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao, and many other party leaders have not applied yet. The submission is expected to be made on Tuesday, the final day. Otherwise, the possibility of advancing the application submission date cannot be ruled out.