3rd grader from Orchids solves 30 Rubik cubes under 14 mins

Bengaluru: It's a proud moment for Orchids The International School as Bhargav Sriram Raju of class 3 of Panathur branch, recognised by the India Book of Records for solving 30 Rubik cubes in just 13 minutes and 51 seconds. The India Book of Records recognised him on March 20. He will also be featured in the 2023 edition of the India Book of Records.

Expressing his excitement at his achievement, Bhargav said, "I'm overjoyed. I am thankful to the India Book of Records for considering my entry and appreciating my efforts. I always wanted to showcase my talent on a national platform but was not expecting to achieve it so soon. I would like to thank my parents and teachers. Without their blessings and encouragement, I would not have been able to achieve this. My goal is to break the world record one day."

Orchids The International School, Panathur, Principal, Sakina Qasim Zaidi said, "We are extremely proud of Bhargav. Though we were aware of his talent but were not expecting him to achieve this incredible feat at such a young age. At Orchids The International School, we keep encourage our students to explore and hone their skills. We try to cultivate a hunger to achieve something extraordinary and challenge their boundaries to achieve more than academic accomplishments"