4 more arrested in connection with Karnataka Hindu activist murder case

The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested four more accused persons in connection with the murder case of a Hindu activist in the state.
Mysuru, (Karnataka): The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested four more accused persons in connection with the murder case of a Hindu activist in the state.
The accused have been identified as Anil, Shankar a.k.a Tuppa, Manju and Harris.
Sources said that Shankar a.k.a Tuppa is brother of the BJP leader, who is Mysuru City Corporation member.
On Monday, the police had arrested two persons, Manikantha a.k.a Kole Mani and Sandesh.
BJP had attacked Congress government over the case and alleged that the killers were protected by the ruling party.
BJP had formed a 10- member fact finding committee in connection with the murder case. National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, former minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLA Ravi Srivatsa are all part of the team.
During Hanuma Jayanthi celebration, a brawl erupted as the deceased Venugopala Nayaka had objected to the placing of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s photo with lord Hanuman.
The accused had hatched a conspiracy to kill Nayaka and on July 9, the accused invited the victim for negotiations. He was killed with a glass bottle. One of the accused was also seen with Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in a photograph.
Further investigation is going-on in the case.