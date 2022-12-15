438 Namma Clinics to be opened by January end: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi: The government is giving priority to take health services to the doorsteps of the poor and as many as 438 " Namma Clinics" will be started by end of January next year, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking of inaugurating "Namma Clinic" at Renuka Nagar in Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi taluk here on Wednesday, CM Bommai said health and education sectors have been givenmore importance. The health sector has been given Rs 10000 crore in the budget as the government has considered health of poor, common people important. This health program will benefit the urban poor as they cannot afford treatment in private hospitals. The current government has been responsive.

Bommai said poverty and unhealthy are the two enemies of development and it will increase malnutrition. The government has implemented several programs for free treatment and free healthcare for every without differentiation. Backward and development aspiring taluks are identified and steps are taken for providing basic facilities like education, healthcare and infrastructure. One hundred primary health centres are upgraded and 45 new PHCs will be opened in Kalyana Karnataka.

The CM Bommai said basic infrastructure in the community hospitals are upgraded and the number of dialysis cycles are increased to 60000. Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital will be opened in Hubballi at a cost of Rs 350 crore and Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned to Navanagar Cancer Hospital to buy the new equipment. Research must happen in ventilator, scanners and other medical equipments to provide treatment to poor patients at affordable price.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Mining Halappa Achar, PWD Minister C C Patil, former CM Jagadish Shettar, MLA Arvind Bellad and others were present.