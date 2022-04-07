46 houses, crops damaged due to rains in Chamarajanagara

Chamarajanagara: The untimely rain that lashed the district created havoc. Normally, the district receives first showers during March-April.

This year the district received first rain on March 19 and left a trail of destruction. Additional DC Katyayini told reporters that so far 46 houses were damaged in the district from March 19 to April 5 rains. She said the rains caused damage to plantain crop in 149.33 hectares, sugarcane and maize in 33.50 hectares.

According to the Additional DC, 57 electric poles and one transformer was damaged in Chamarajanagara and Gundlupete taluks. Katyayani said compensation was distributed to farmers for house and crop damages.