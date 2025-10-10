Live
- Cough syrup deaths: TN govt not cooperating, says MP CM Yadav
- Wordle Answer for October 10 (#1574): Clues, Hints & Solution – LEVER
- Anasuya stuns in desi glam look
- TCS Tops Quarterly Revenue Expectations, Confident on H2 Outlook
- Thunderstorms Expected in Telangana as Trough Influences Weather Patterns
- Officially celebrate Sri Krishna Deva Raya’s anniversaries
- SP vows strict action against interstate crimes
- IPS officer ‘suicide’: Saini meets deceased’s wife; she demands arrest of DGP
- Plea for more signboards to prevent accidents on highways dismissed
- Discord Data Breach Exposes 70,000 User ID Photos After Third-Party Vendor Hack
50 crore released for Anubhava Mantapa project: Khandre
Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister and Bidar District In-charge Eshwar B Khandre announced that ₹50 crore has been released for the...
Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister and Bidar District In-charge Eshwar B Khandre announced that ₹50 crore has been released for the ongoing construction of the modern Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan in Bidar district.
in Bengaluru, the minister Eshwar Khandre said, “During his visit to Basavakalyan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the project would be completed and inaugurated by 2026. The work is progressing rapidly. Out of the ₹73 crore pending payment to the contractors, ₹50 crore has now been transferred to the Deputy Commissioner’s account.”
He added, “Following my request to the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister, the funds have now been released. We are making every effort to complete the work within the set timeline and inaugurate it next year.”
Built at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore, the Anubhava Mantapa is taking shape as a grand and iconic structure that will spread the message and teachings of the Basava philosophy across the world, Khandre stated.
“The complex will also highlight the scientific aspects of Ishtalinga Pooje (personal worship of the divine) and is expected to attract visitors and scholars from around the globe. The structure features 770 pillars, each engraved with the sacred vachanas of 770 immortal sharanas (saints),” he said. Minister Khandre expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for releasing the required funds for the project.