50 crore released for Anubhava Mantapa project: Khandre

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister and Bidar District In-charge Eshwar B Khandre announced that ₹50 crore has been released for the ongoing construction of the modern Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

in Bengaluru, the minister Eshwar Khandre said, “During his visit to Basavakalyan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the project would be completed and inaugurated by 2026. The work is progressing rapidly. Out of the ₹73 crore pending payment to the contractors, ₹50 crore has now been transferred to the Deputy Commissioner’s account.”

He added, “Following my request to the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister, the funds have now been released. We are making every effort to complete the work within the set timeline and inaugurate it next year.”

Built at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore, the Anubhava Mantapa is taking shape as a grand and iconic structure that will spread the message and teachings of the Basava philosophy across the world, Khandre stated.

“The complex will also highlight the scientific aspects of Ishtalinga Pooje (personal worship of the divine) and is expected to attract visitors and scholars from around the globe. The structure features 770 pillars, each engraved with the sacred vachanas of 770 immortal sharanas (saints),” he said. Minister Khandre expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for releasing the required funds for the project.