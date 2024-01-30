Live
Just In
6-year-old girl raped by drunk youth in Karnataka, arrested
A 6-year-old girl was raped by a drunk youth in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.
Bengaluru: A 6-year-old girl was raped by a drunk youth in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.
The incident took place in Trayambakeshwari Nagar locality and the accused has been arrested by the police.
The victim has been admitted to the government hospital.
Police said that 23-year-old accused Pavan, a resident of ID Halli, had observed that the girl was playing alone in front of her house and there was no one at her residence.
Police said that the accused had lifted her in his arms and taken her inside and committed the crime.
Reports said that the girl screamed and shouted for help and the neighbours and passers-by rushed to the help of the girl and got her out from the clutches of the accused.
Sources said that the accused Pavan, a drunkard, used to roam the streets of the town and target small children who were playing alone and it is suspected that he is involved in more such cases.
Police said that an investigation is underway.