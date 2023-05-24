66-yr-old with rare disease successfully treated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road successfully treated a 66-year-old man from Kolkata suffering from CNS Whipple’s Disease, an extremely rare disease which affects 1 in 1 million people. The patient was suffering from headache and weakness since 2017 for which he consulted a doctor at his hometown. However, even after a year of medications, his illness progressed to being unable to raise arms above head followed by reduced gait, drooping of eyelids, nasal speech, temporalis atrophy (thinning or loss of temporal muscle tissue) and difficulty in swallowing.

He had been to multiple hospitals where he was misdiagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis (a rare long-term condition that causes muscle weakness). Because of which his condition continued to deteriorate with fluid build-up in the body and abdominal pain along with all the other existing health problems. Two years later, the patient was Covid positive, which had a severe impact on his health - he became wheelchair bound.

Nevertheless, the patient was referred to Fortis Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore where Dr Chandran Gnanamuthu, Senior Consultant – Neurology and his team conducted a series of tests and diagnosed him with CNS (Central Nervous System) Whipple’s disease - a rare, slowly progressive, infectious, systemic illness caused by a type of bacterium called Tropheryma whipplei. The condition is usually fatal if not treated.

Explaining the treatment procedure, Senior Consultant Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Dr. Chandran Gnanamuthu said, “Patients with Whipple’s Disease are administered long-term antibiotics to cure any infections of the brain and central nervous system. The patient exhibited marginal but visible improvements in his symptoms. He was also treated with IV fluids and other supportive measures such as antipyretics (fever medication), PPI (acid reflux medication), and antiemetics (anti-nausea medication). He responded well to the treatment, and his condition improved with no need for a surgery. He was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition in 4 days and advised to continue taking his medication and follow-ups regularly”.

The Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore, Akshay Oleti said, “The patient’s journey is a testament to resilience and triumph. This case was exceedingly rare. Despite enduring a misdiagnosis and a challenging health condition, he was able to overcome his illness with the unwavering support of our medical team at Fortis Hospital. His recovery exemplifies the significance of accurate diagnosis, timely intervention, and personalised care. The team remains committed to delivering the best possible care to patients and striving to advance medical science to enhance their

quality of life.”