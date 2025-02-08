"A New Era of Development Under PM Modi's Leadership": MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: Hailing the BJP's remarkable victory in Delhi, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Developed India, Developed Delhi" reflects the public's trust in his leadership and marks the beginning of a new era of progress in the national capital.

Speaking at a celebration with BJP leaders and party workers near the party office in Belthangady, Capt. Chowta remarked, "By dismantling the 'Sheesh Mahal' of lies, deceit, and corruption, the people of Delhi have freed themselves from the grip of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and have paved the way for a future of development and trust."

The MP credited the victory to the unwavering faith of voters in Prime Minister Modi's corruption-free governance. He said, "The Kejriwal-led party, which claimed to offer honest governance, has been decisively rejected by the people of Delhi. The clean sweep achieved by the BJP is proof of the wave of support that was evident even during my participation in campaign rallies at Hari Nagar and Kasturba Nagar constituencies last week."

Capt. Chowta also highlighted the significance of the BJP's victory for the nation's overall development. "By empowering Prime Minister Modi's leadership in the national capital, voters have ushered in a transformative phase. After 27 years of stagnation in development, the double-engine BJP government will elevate Delhi to new heights," he said. (eom)