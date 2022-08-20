AAP questions sale of Chickpet government school

Bengaluru: The AamAadmi Party state spokesperson and retired KAS officer K Mathai strongly opposed the state government's decision to sell the government school building in Chickpet.

Speaking in the press meet held at the party office, K Mathai said, "Chickpetgovernment school was built on land given by donors before Independence. The decision of the state BJP government to sell this building which is in the heart of Bengaluru shows the dark side of their corruption. AAP will put up a massive fight if the government does not abandon its decision to sell off valuable assets for the sake of crores of commission."

"Even though the ruling party has embarked on the adventure of selling a 10,000 square feet government school costing hundreds of crores as a continuation of their 40% commission corruption, the main opposition party Congress is not opposing this. It is the duty of the MLA to protect government property and the silence of local Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao has led to many doubts. People need to know what is his role in the sale of the school building," asked K Mathai.

While on one hand, the state education department has called for a government school property preservation campaign, but on the other hand, the historic school building is being sold. Education Minister B C Nagesh is showing duplicity by not expressing opposition to this. If the minister is concerned about the students, let the school building be retained by the government," added K Mathai.

The AamAadmi Party local leader Gopinath said, "The state government is doing injustice to the poor and middle class students by selling the government school. The building has not only a school but also 141 shops, a bank and a residence. The government has decided to sell this property which is worth more than Rs 300 crore for only Rs 50 crore, in return for which the MLAs, Ministers and CM will get crores of commission from the buyer."