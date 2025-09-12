Accused in police assault case arrested after years in hiding

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police on Thursday arrested Niyaz alias Nia, the prime accused in a 2017 case involving the assault and attempted murder of a police officer. He was caught in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area after being on the run for years.

Police said Niyaz faces at least 13 criminal cases in Mangaluru and Udupi, ranging from communal violence to serious offences. Several courts had issued warrants against him after he repeatedly failed to appear.

The Commissionerate stated that in the last three months, as many as 52 absconding accused across different cases — including communal riots, narcotics-related crimes, murder, and attempt to murder — were traced and produced before courts. The crackdown has also brought to light several rowdy-sheeters and NDPS accused who were evading law.

Additionally, fresh cases under BNS Sections 208, 209 and 269 have been registered against 12 accused who had ignored court summons. Police emphasised that continued surveillance operations will focus on long-term absconders.