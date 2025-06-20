Activists condemn proposed Nandi Hills ropeway project

Bengaluru: The Vishwa Manava Hakku Seva Pratishthana (World Human Rights Service Foundation) has strongly condemned the Karnataka government’s decision to construct a ropeway in the buffer zone of the Arkavathi River’s origin at Nandi Hills.

During a press conference held on Thursday, Ayur Ashram’s Santosh Bharathi Swamiji, environmental expert A.N. Yellappa Reddy, Foundation Honorary President Manjunath Hegde, and President C.D. Kiran collectively expressed their deep concern. They stated, “In the name of tourism, the natural wealth of Nandi Hills is being destroyed. It is our collective duty to protect it.

If Nandi Hills is harmed, its water sources will be permanently depleted.”

They further highlighted the current environmental degradation of Nandi Hills, noting that “in the past few years, 500 tractor-loads of plastic and liquor bottles have been collected. Nandi Hills should not be turned into a garbage dump. The water sources of Nandi Hills, the origin of five rivers, are drying up.”

The speakers announced that future protest strategies to save Nandi Hills would be formulated under the leadership of writers, thinkers, artists, and activists.

Concerns were also raised about the structural integrity of the hill. “Constructing a ropeway would involve drilling rocks in an area of approximately 150 feet, which could cause Nandi Hills to crack.

Public representatives lack responsibility in this matter.

Nandi Hills cannot be saved by the government or elected representatives. Only when people participate in the struggle will there be a positive outcome,” they asserted.

Film producer S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu also spoke at the conference, demanding a ban on vehicle entry to Nandi Hills. G.M. Sridhar, President of the Chikkaballapur APMC Yard Flower Merchants Association, was also present at the press conference.