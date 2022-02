Actor Darshan named Mysuru zoo brand ambassador

Mysuru: Kannada actor, popularly known as'Challenging Star', Darshan Toogudeepa, has been named as the brandambassador of Mysuru's Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, on Thursday.



L R Mahadevaswamy, Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK),handed over the related files and documents to Darshan and alsotransferred the full responsibility of leading the zoo's animal protection campaign.