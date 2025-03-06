Actress Ranya Rao caught in gold smuggling case

Bengaluru: Kannada film actress Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of a sitting DGP, has fallen into the trap of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in a case of smuggling gold from Arab countries to the country in the wrong way. This has also exposed the role of celebrities in the international gold smuggling network.

Ranya Rao, who had illegally brought 14.8 kg of gold ornaments worth crores of rupees from Dubai, was detained at the Kempegowda International Airport late on Monday night (March 3).

It is suspected that the police and businessmen have cooperated in the illegal gold smuggling of actress Ranya. Actress Ranya Rao is being questioned at the DRI headquarters in HRBR Layout. Top sources said that further investigation is underway against the co-accused in the smuggling racket linked to the actress.

Ranya Rao, who used to travel to Dubai regularly, would bring back a huge amount of gold ornaments while returning. She would misuse her stepfather’s name to avoid being checked by customs and security personnel. Not only that, there is information that she would also go home illegally with a police escort. Sources said that further investigation is underway in this regard.

Actress Ranya Rao had visited Dubai four times in the last fortnight. The DRI had received information that she was bringing a large amount of gold while returning. In this regard, a special team had dug up information about Ranya’s Dubai trip and collected information about her illegal gold import.

Ranya, who had recently gone to Dubai, was detained on Monday night as the plane landed. Ranya’s jewellery was seized. In addition, gold bars were also found hidden in the clothes inside her body during the inspection, which were seized. Sources said that a total of 14.8 kg of gold jewellery was seized from Ranya.

Male passengers coming to India from Dubai are allowed to bring only 20 grams of gold jewellery (maximum value Rs 50,000) without customs duty. Female passengers are allowed to bring only 20 grams of gold jewellery (maximum value Rs 50,000) without customs duty. The maximum value for female passengers is Rs 1 lakh. Ranya Rao, who is known as a model and actress, made her film debut with Sudeep’s film ‘Manikya’. She later acted in Tamil’s Wagah and

Kannada’s Pataki.