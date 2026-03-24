‘Adjust to 20 per cent commercial LPG supply, use alternatives’

Bengaluru: KarnatakaFood and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday said the state is supplying about 20 per cent of the usual commercial LPG demand, prioritising essential sectors, while urging stakeholders to “adjust” amid constraints.

Replying during Question Hour in the Karnataka Legislative Council, the minister said allocations have been streamlined following the intervention by the Centre, with a focus on education, public utilities and the hospitality sector. “Now we are supplying around 16,000 cylinders per day,” he said. The minister noted that against a daily usage of about 45,000 commercial cylinders earlier, the current supply has been rationalised based on priority.

He said educational institutions have been allotted 4,200 cylinders, while government establishments, including canteens, airports, railways and bus stations, have been given 1,200 cylinders.

“For hotels, 20 per cent allocation means about 10,000 cylinders, which will be distributed. Every hotel will get supply,” he added. Muniyappa said earlier allocation of 1,000 cylinders for hotels had proved inadequate and was subsequently increased.

He also noted that 500 cylinders per day have been earmarked for agriculture, seed processing and pharmaceutical activities, with 205 cylinders kept in reserve for emergencies.

The minister said the Centre has permitted utilisation of 16,105 cylinders and clarified that supply to commercial users would be restricted to 20 per cent of their usual consumption. “If a hotel was earlier using five cylinders a week, it must now adjust and use one cylinder,” he said.