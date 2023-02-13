AI-powered learning experience platform now in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Vedhik IAS Academy in partnership with iLearningEngines (iLE) formally launched Vedhik eSchools, their AI-powered learning experience platform in Bengaluru. Dr. Shankar Bidari, IPS, Former DGP, Govt. of Karnataka, inaugurated the platform in the city that was attended by the heads of over 100 schools as well as the dignitaries from the Government and education sector.

"If we are to equip the next generation to succeed in this rapidly changing world, we need to adopt the latest technology in delivering education. With this AI learning platform, schools can provide personalized education experiences, help students learn at their own pace, and give teachers valuable insights into their students' performance. This is very much in line with the national education agenda, and I am honored to support this great initiative", said Dr. Shankar Bidari.

Vedhik and ILE joined forces one year ago with the goal of making learning more dynamic and accessible to all students in the region. Today, Vedhik eSchools empowers learning institutions to provide world-class education to their students, extending even beyond academics, by leveraging the most advanced AI technologies and educational tools. In launching Vedhik eSchools, the organizers' goals include improving student performance and engagement, enhancing teacher productivity, and increasing parent-teacher communication, resulting in a more robust learning ecosystem.

A unique feature of Vedhik eSchools is the multiple teacher experience, which provides an opportunity to learn the same lessons from multiple teachers. Students have the flexibility to choose their teachers based on their own requirements and preferences.

Vedhik eSchools helps schools to overcome the limitations and restrictions of conventional educational models. Dual schooling, home schooling, personalized learning and hybrid learning are all integrated here. With 24/7 virtual support, students also enjoy a teacher guided experience even after school hours and eliminates the need for after-school tutoring. For individual schools that are not equipped with full-fledged facilities, Vedhik eSchools is the perfect platform to help them over a holistic learning experience without incurring high infrastructural costs. For parents and students too, Vedhik eSchools makes this 360-degree program accessible at aﬀordable fees with increased convenience, on a centralized platform.

"With Vedhik IAS Academy we were instrumental in shaping the leaders of the country and with Vedhik eSchools, our vision is to transform the whole country by inculcating the youth with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to contribute to society and make a positive impact in the world. By providing access to quality education, we can break down barriers, reduce inequality, and unleash the full potential of our youth", said Dr. Babu Sebastian, Founder and Chancellor, Vedhik Group of Companies, former Vice Chancellor, IMG and Kannur University, Kerala.

"After a successful launch in Kerala, we are excited to bring Vedhik eSchools to Karnataka, with an all India launch in our sights soon" said James Mattom, Vedhik eSchools CEO. "With this initiative, we are helping schools with valuable insights and are excited to take this concept globally with our commitment to empowering students."

"iLearningEngines is completely committed to helping organizations meet their learning automation needs," said Balakrishnan A P, President of iLearningEngines. "Our relationship with the Vedhik Foundation started with their entire IAS academy being deployed through iLearningEngines, and we are very excited to extend this to Vedhik eSchools, a robust and easy-to-use learning experience platform with the amazing mission of accelerating learners' education, skill development and future-readiness. We look forward to helping Vedhik make this program widely available and successful throughout India and the Middle East." The Vedhik eSchools platform features multiple modules with access to broad sets of content that have been designed in conjunction with national school accreditation standards and overseen by veteran education professionals.