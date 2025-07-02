AI to reshape Indian newsrooms, warns veteran journalist

Udupi: The growing influence of generative artificial intelligence in newsrooms could displace a large section of editorial and reporting staff in the coming decade, warned veteran journalist and columnist Rajaram Tallur.

Delivering a keynote lecture on “Media in the Next 10 Years: Convergence and Large Language Models (LLMs)” during Press Day celebrations organised by the Udupi Working Journalists’ Union, Tallur said AI tools based on LLMs are already capable of handling translation, summarisation, headline generation, editing, and even transcription of video content.

“If these technologies gain deep entry into newsrooms, nearly 75 per cent of desk work and half of all reporting roles could be overtaken,” he cautioned. He pointed out that machines using LLMs are now capable of learning human skills and, paradoxically, using them to replace the very professionals who taught them through data.

Tallur also discussed the implications of India’s 2023 Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), noting that its implementation could mark a turning point for media regulation in the digital era.

He warned that traditional print media is facing an existential crisis due to changing reader habits and the rise of fast, cheap digital platforms. “Today, hundreds of newspapers shut down every year globally. What is keeping print alive in India is a loyal, older readership,” he said.

Traditional television news, too, is under pressure from low-cost, internet-based digital news channels, many of which operate without regulatory checks and feed on social media algorithms and clickbait, he added. Inaugurating the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal emphasised that a strong press is critical to democracy. “When other pillars fail to function, the media has the right and duty to critique,” he said. The event also honoured senior journalist Kunjur Lakshminarayan Kundantaya with a Press Day felicitation. The programme was presided over by district union president Rajesh Shetty Alevur, with other dignitaries from Manipal institutions, Lions Club, and the Udupi Press Bhavan

Committee in attendance.