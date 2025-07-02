AICC meeting with MLAs is not about leadership change: DKS

Bengaluru: KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday clarified that the meeting between MLAs and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala was about party organisation and not about leadership change.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, he said, “The meeting is to discuss party organisation and receive MLA’s pleas. There has been no discussion about change of CM or expansion of the Cabinet. The Congress party has changed the district and block level leaders across the country and this meeting is in that backdrop.”

“AICC President has declared this year as the year of organisation and has asked us to empower district party presidents. Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretaries held a meeting of district presidents in Delhi,” he added.

“Randeep Singh Surjewala is here to receive pleas from MLAs and also give guidance on party organisation. He is trying to bring in discipline in the party amidst public statements by some of the MLAs. Neither the Cabinet expansion or the leadership change was discussed. We are not in a hurry for that and our only focus is 2028,” he said. Asked about Iqbal Hussain’s statement that DK Shivakumar would become the CM, he said, “I will serve him a notice. No one should make public statements on this. Siddaramaiah is the CM and we all should strengthen his hand.”

Asked about B R Patil expressing dissatisfaction over grants, he said, “The state budget has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for development. Rs 54,000 crore is ear-marked for guarantee schemes. Rs 19,000 crore is spent on providing electricity to farmers. Isn’t this development?”

Asked about Malur MLA Nanjegowda’s statement that he was promised to be made accommodated in KMF, he said, “Political developments are different and cooperative sector is different. I will not comment on that now.”