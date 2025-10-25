Live
Air Chief calls for modern, adaptive training
Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, chaired the Training Command Commanders’ Conference 2025 at the Indian Air Force Headquarters Training Command in Bengaluru on October 23 and 24.
The conference brought together commanders from all training establishments to discuss the transformation of the IAF’s training systems, infrastructure modernisation, and alignment of instructional methods with contemporary operational requirements.
In his keynote address, the Air Chief commended the Training Command for maintaining high standards and stressed the need to constantly update training methods to address emerging global security challenges and technological advancements. Awards for excellence in operations, maintenance, and administration were presented during the event. The Air Force Academy won the ‘Pride of the Training Command’ trophy.