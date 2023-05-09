Live
- Thackeray to host lunch for Nitish with Oppn unity on the menu
- All set for high octane Karnataka election on Wednesday
- PIL in Delhi High Court claims Rahul, Kejriwal made misleading statements on loan waiver for industrialists
- VD 12: Sreeleela And Gowtam Tinnauri Wish Birthday Boy Vijay Devarakonda With Special Posts
- Sony Music Teams Up With Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh
- Amit Shah bats for infra development in bordering villages to counter cross-border crime
- Three Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha's Kalahandi
- After facing criticism, Goa govt clarifies 'paid holiday' order for Karnataka voters
- ED raids bookie Anil Jaisinghani's house in Thane
- India U17 men's football team gear up for Getafe FC clash
All set for high octane Karnataka election on Wednesday
Stage is set for high octane polling in Karnataka on Wednesday provided the weather does not play truant with the efforts of all political parties to see that these polls witness record turn out.
Bengaluru: Stage is set for high octane polling in Karnataka on Wednesday provided the weather does not play truant with the efforts of all political parties to see that these polls witness record turn out. The highest poll percentage so far was 57%.
This time the youth voters are around 9% and those above 80 years is also said to be high. Special arrangements for such people have been made so that they can exercise their franchise without any problem.
Some restaurants have in fact come with tempting offers like free food to those who cast their vote. Another restaurant announced free breakfast to first time voters between 7.30 am to 11.30 am. They had also approached the election commission for permission saying it was only a move to increase voting percentage and were not affiliated to any any political party. However, the civic authorities have refused permission.