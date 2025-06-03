Live
- Indian banks to maintain stable asset quality despite global uncertainty: Moody's
- South Korea: Vote counting for presidential election begins, DP's Lee projected to win presidency
- Bihar: Raid at Patna hotel, illegal liquor party busted; 15 detained
- Vrindavan corridor necessary to handle huge crowd, will benefit all: Hema Malini
- HADP boosts horticulture in J&K’s Poonch, doubling farmers’ income
- T20 Mumbai League to kick off with Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube in action on Day 1
- Telangana not to accept Andhra’s Godavari-Banakacherla link project
- AAP indulging in politics over Jangpura demolition: Delhi BJP chief
- East and West campuses being developed, major transformation soon: DU VC Yogesh Singh
- Adani stocks defy WSJ report; market shrugs off allegations amid Group's resilience
All-Time Record in 108-Year History: KSDL Achieves ₹186 Crore Turnover in May
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a state-owned enterprise, has achieved a historic milestone by registering a monthly turnover of ₹186 crore in May—its highest ever in the company’s 108-year history. The achievement was announced by Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Tuesday.
Sharing the details, the Minister said the sales target for May was ₹151.50 crore. However, the company surpassed it by ₹35 crore, achieving 125% of the target and recording a 15% growth. Of the total turnover, ₹1.81 crore came from exports. He added that the company has set an ambitious goal of increasing its annual export turnover to ₹150 crore.
All 45 products manufactured by KSDL, including the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, saw strong sales through its branches in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, as well as through direct marketing channels in Bengaluru. Products such as soaps, shower gels, and incense sticks witnessed especially high demand. This success, Patil explained, is the result of enhanced product quality, improved branding, and strategic market expansion.
Among regional contributors, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana topped the list, accounting for ₹85 crore in sales, while Karnataka and other states contributed ₹100 crore. The previous highest monthly turnover was ₹178 crore, recorded in September 2024—now surpassed by May’s performance. Typically, KSDL’s average monthly turnover ranges between ₹135 crore and ₹140 crore, making May’s figures an exceptional ₹41 crore above the usual.
KSDL Chairman CS Nadagouda noted that over the past two years, the company has improved operational efficiency without any major investment in new equipment. He also informed that KSDL is preparing to launch a new range of perfumes in the near future.