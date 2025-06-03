All-Time Record in 108-Year History: KSDL Achieves ₹186 Crore Turnover in May

Bengaluru: Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a state-owned enterprise, has achieved a historic milestone by registering a monthly turnover of ₹186 crore in May—its highest ever in the company’s 108-year history. The achievement was announced by Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Tuesday.

Sharing the details, the Minister said the sales target for May was ₹151.50 crore. However, the company surpassed it by ₹35 crore, achieving 125% of the target and recording a 15% growth. Of the total turnover, ₹1.81 crore came from exports. He added that the company has set an ambitious goal of increasing its annual export turnover to ₹150 crore.

All 45 products manufactured by KSDL, including the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, saw strong sales through its branches in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, as well as through direct marketing channels in Bengaluru. Products such as soaps, shower gels, and incense sticks witnessed especially high demand. This success, Patil explained, is the result of enhanced product quality, improved branding, and strategic market expansion.

Among regional contributors, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana topped the list, accounting for ₹85 crore in sales, while Karnataka and other states contributed ₹100 crore. The previous highest monthly turnover was ₹178 crore, recorded in September 2024—now surpassed by May’s performance. Typically, KSDL’s average monthly turnover ranges between ₹135 crore and ₹140 crore, making May’s figures an exceptional ₹41 crore above the usual.

KSDL Chairman CS Nadagouda noted that over the past two years, the company has improved operational efficiency without any major investment in new equipment. He also informed that KSDL is preparing to launch a new range of perfumes in the near future.