Allegations of rotten, poisoned meat supply to Pilikula Zoo animals

Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park’s director, Dr. Prashanth Pai, has filed a formal complaint at Kavoor Police Station, alleging a disturbing act of sabotage at the zoo.

He claims that a newly appointed contractor, responsible for supplying meat to the animals, was targeted by the previous supplier.

According to the complaint, on August 7, staff were informed that the new contractor’s meat deliveries were being contaminated with rotten and toxic substances in an attempt to force the park to reject legitimate meat supplies.