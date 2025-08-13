Live
- RG Kar victim's father rejects Kolkata Police claim of no evidence of attack on his wife
- World Organ Donation Day: Raising awareness about importance of organ donation
- Young equestrian rides to glory
- Mindfulness can tackle anxiety, say researchers
- Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am on Independence Day
- CBSE skill courses: Building future-ready students beyond academics
- India Monsoon Update: IMD Forecasts Intense Rainfall in Telangana Over the Next Three Days
- Mom-daughter held for stealing jewellery from landlord’s house
- CM flags off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha
- Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in Dausa road accident
Allegations of rotten, poisoned meat supply to Pilikula Zoo animals
Highlights
Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park’s director, Dr. Prashanth Pai, has filed a formal complaint at Kavoor Police Station, alleging a disturbing act of...
Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park’s director, Dr. Prashanth Pai, has filed a formal complaint at Kavoor Police Station, alleging a disturbing act of sabotage at the zoo.
He claims that a newly appointed contractor, responsible for supplying meat to the animals, was targeted by the previous supplier.
According to the complaint, on August 7, staff were informed that the new contractor’s meat deliveries were being contaminated with rotten and toxic substances in an attempt to force the park to reject legitimate meat supplies.
Next Story