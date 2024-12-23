Alliance University holds 13th Convocation, 1145 students receive degrees

Bengaluru : The13th Convocation of Alliance University, Bengaluru, saw a total of 1,145 students receive UG and PG degrees and PhDs in multiple streams. The ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries. His Excellency PS Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa, was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Guests of Honour included Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council; Pri-yank Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Govt. of Karna-taka; and Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Aeronautical Development Agency.

Honorary doctorates were conferred upon His Excellency PS Sreedharan Pillai; Padma Bhushan Dr. VK Saraswat; Padma Shri Anju Bobby George, and Prakash Rao, acknowledging their exceptional contribu-tions to their respective fields.

Addressing the audiences, the Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai said, “Alliance University exem-plifies academic excellence and innovation, rooted in holistic education and fostering critical thinkers prepared for a dynamic world. He emphasized that their success reflects not only personal effort but also the unwavering support of mentors and families. He urged them to uphold the university’s values of integrity, resilience, and lifelong learning as they navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. Education, he noted, is not just a pathway to a career but a foundation for a meaningful life. With adaptability and a commitment to learning, graduates are poised to shape a brighter future”.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge said, “Karnataka has un-dergone a remarkable transformation from an IT services hub to a global technology leader, now ranked as the world’s fourth-largest tech cluster.

Our state’s leadership in electronics, aerospace, and biotechnology is a testament to our innovative spirit. To the graduates, remember that failure is not the end, but a stepping-stone to success. Embrace lifelong learning and adaptability to shape a bright-er future for yourselves and for the world.”

“Education is a transformative tool for shaping individuals and society. Graduates must see their de-gree as a starting point, embracing lifelong learning, adaptability, and courage to drive change and leave a lasting impact,” said Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council.