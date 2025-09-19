Alliance University, IISc to host national workshop

Bengaluru: Alliance University, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and under the aegis of The Combustion Institute – Indian Section (CIIS), is set to host a two-day National Workshop and Panel Discussion on Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Future Trends on September 19–20.

The two-day workshop will bring together industry experts, academic researchers, policymakers, and students to explore the evolving role of hydrogen as a clean energy source. Special focus will be on its applications in Internal Combustion (IC) Engines, Gas Turbine Engines, and emerging propulsion systems, with in-depth discussions on hydrogen integration, safety protocols, and the role of AI/ML in hydrogen engine design.

The inaugural session will feature Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, as the Chief Guest; Dr. (Mrs.) N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, as Guest of Honour; and Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Chairman, CIIS and Member, NITI Aayog, who will deliver the inaugural keynote on “India’s Hydrogen Policy and Future Trends.” Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro Chancellor, Alliance University, will deliver the welcome address.