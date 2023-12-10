Alliance University's convocation 2023 marks academic triumph

Bengaluru: Alliance University hosted the momentous Convocation 2023, marking a significant milestone in its academic journey. The event unfolded on the picturesque campus in Anekal, Bengaluru. Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, presided over the convocation, with Dr. Tessy Thomas, 'The Missile Woman of India,' serving as the Guest of Honor.

The Convocation Procession entered the venue, signaling the start of Alliance University's Convocation 2023. The assembly echoed with the National Anthem, further enriched by the rendition of 'Naada Geethe,' seeking blessings for the graduating class. Prof. Premanand Shetty, Chancellor, of Alliance University, officially declared the convocation open. Abhay G Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor of Alliance University, in his welcome address, emphasized the significance of the day and reiterated the university's commitment to diversity and intellectual growth.

The Annual Report presentation by Dr. Ray Titus, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Incubation and Innovation) and Dean, Alliance School of Business, followed, highlighting the university's remarkable achievements and milestones of the academic year. The candidates for the Award of Degrees and Diplomas were presented, leading to the solemn Conferment of Degrees and Diplomas by the Chancellor, followed by graduates taking the Oath of Integrity. A pinnacle moment arrived with the conferral of doctorate degrees, recognizing outstanding scholarly contributions.

The event witnessed the conferring of degrees upon a total of 1061 graduates. 10 graduates were awarded doctoral degrees, followed by 378 postgraduate degrees that encompassed programs such as Master of Business Administration, Master of Technology, and Master of Law. Additionally, 299 graduates were awarded postgraduate diplomas, along with 374 undergraduate degrees. Exceptional students were celebrated as gold medalists, receiving awards for their remarkable achievements.

A total of 14 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 13 bronze medals were awarded to graduates across diverse courses. Notably, these medals spanned various disciplines, including B.A., LL. B. (Hons.), B.B.A LL. B. (Hons.), LLM, B.Tech, M.Tech, PG Diploma in GLA, MBA, and EPGDM. A noteworthy highlight was the acknowledgment of 39 students as Specialization Toppers, emphasizing the diverse achievements and exceptional capabilities within the graduating class.

The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, delivered the Convocation Address, offering wisdom and encouragement to the graduating class. In his speech, he talked about the importance of Indian heritage, culture, and history, suggesting how we can promote it globally. He also emphasized the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' meaning 'The World is One Family.' He motivated students to work ethically for the betterment of the world and its people.

Dr. Tessy Thomas, known as 'The Missile Woman of India,' shared valuable insights on the significance of higher education in shaping the future of the graduating class. She also discussed the importance of DRDO in India and provided insights into different projects.

Awards of Medals and Merit Certificates and Awards of Degrees and Diplomas were awarded, recognizing diverse talents and accomplishments. The proceedings were concluded with the National Anthem, and the Chancellor formally closed the convocation. As the convocation procession left, the event left a lasting impression on the graduating class and attendees alike. The convocation was not just a ceremony but a resounding success, honoring excellence and laying the foundation for the continued success of Alliance University’s graduates.